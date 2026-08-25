Carolyn Sue (Ungericht) Corle

Carolyn Sue (Ungericht) Corle, 95, of Van Wert, died on Monday, August 24, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

She was born on June 18, 1931, in Connersville, Indiana, to Frank and Eva Ungericht who preceded her in death. On June 28, 1951, she married Jack Edward Corle who also preceded her in death.

Carolyn Sue Corle

She retired from Ohio Northern University where she served as Director of Off Campus Housing. She had formerly worked for the Hamilton County School District and had been a doctors assistant in Ansonia.

Sue was a graduate of Greenville High School. She was a member of the Van Wert First United Methodist Church where she belonged to the “On Your Own” women’s group. She was formerly a member of Beta Sigma Phi social sorority and two women’s clubs, Zetetic and Quatra, in Ada, and T.W.I.G. I. in Van Wert. Both she and her husband, Jack, were active members of the Auglaize Valley of Ohio unit of the W.B.C.C.I. (an Airstream RV travel club) where for many years they led caravans throughout the United States.

Survivors include a son, Jack Edward (Laura) Corle, Jr of Findlay; daughters, Rebecca (Dick) German of Van Wert, and Amy Elizabeth Corle of Findlay; three grandchildren, Jennifer Jones of Charleston, South Carolina, Jack (Mayaa) Corle of Japan and Nancy (Jonah) Corle Agner of Bluffton, and three great-grandchildren, Julius Orion Agner, Towa Corle and Sora Corle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was preceded in death by a sister, Marjorie Ungericht; and two brothers, Franklin and John Ungericht.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Private burial will be in Greenville Union Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Van Wert Humane Society.