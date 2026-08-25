Deadline approaching…

The deadline to purchase Eggerss Stadiuim tribute pavers for 2026 is Friday, September 4. Forms and payment must be in the Van Wert City Schools Treasurer’s Office by then to be included for the stadium dedication scheduled for September 18. Any submissions received after September 4. will be installed for the opening of the 2027 season. A link to the form can be found here. Text or call John White at 419.203.1217 with any questions. Van Wert independent file photo