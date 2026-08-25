Fast donates red nets to parks dept.

Submitted information

State Farm Agent Tisha Fast recently teamed up with the Van Wert Parks Department to bring a little more “swish” to local basketball courts by donating new State Farm Red Nets.

The donation is part of the State Farm Red Nets initiative, a nationwide effort designed to replace missing or damaged basketball nets and help turn public courts back into welcoming spaces where kids, families and neighbors can play and connect. State Farm provides the signature red basketball nets at no cost, with the goal of strengthening communities and creating a renewed sense of neighborhood pride.

State Farm Agent Tisha Fast, Van Wert Parks Department Superintendent Kyle Klinker and CEO student Andrew Tehark hold the donated State Farm Red Nets. Photo submitted

Fast was excited for the opportunity to bring the initiative home to Van Wert and partner with the Parks Department.

“Being a good neighbor is about finding ways to give back right here in our own community,” said Fast. “We hope these red nets encourage kids and families to get outside, enjoy our parks and make some great memories together.”

The new nets will be used on basketball courts throughout the Van Wert parks system, giving local players a fresh reason to hit the court.