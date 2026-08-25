Lorna June Bowen

Lorna June Bowen, 97, of Van Wert, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2026, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

Born on June 9, 1929, in rural Vinton County near Radcliff, Ohio, Lorna was the daughter of Harley and Althea Irene (Daily) Pierce, who both preceded her in death.

Lorna Bowen

In time, she made her way to Van Wert, where she worked as house manager at the YWCA for 30 years before retiring.

Lorna moved often as she remodeled home after home, usually staying just long enough to finish her vision before selling. She was turning houses around decades before it became a trend.

Whether dancing with her club or spending time with friends, Lorna loved to dance the night away. She also enjoyed quiet moments spent reading.

She is survived by her children: Victoria (Tom Ainsworth) Rusk of Ohio City; Steve (Valerie) Rusk and Gary (Pam) Rusk, both of Van Wert; her brother, Bruce Pierce of Texas; seven grandchildren, and 10 great‑grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, Lorna will be cremated and laid to rest with family back home in Radcliff.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach‑Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed online at alspachgearhart.com.