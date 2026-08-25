Man arrested on 24-count indictment

VW independent staff

A Van Wert County man facing two dozen charges for alleged sex crimes that occurred more than 10 years ago is now in custody.

Jesse Mullennix

Jesse E. Mullennix, 49, of Ridge Township, was arrested Monday morning. Van Wert County deputies served a warrant issued by Mercer County Common Pleas Court charging him with 12 counts of rape and 12 additional counts of sexual battery. The rape charges are all first degree felonies, while the sexual battery charges are third degree felonies.

Mullennix was transported to the Mercer County line, where he was transferred to the Mercer County Sheriff. He remains in the Mercer County Jail.

Mercer County court records show Mullennix was indicted by a Mercer County grand jury last week. According to the indictment, the alleged crimes occurred between January of 2015 and July of 2016 and involved sexual conduct with a child less than 13 years old.

Mullennix is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. In the meantime, his bond is set at $500,000.