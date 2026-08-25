Monday afternoon blaze damages N. Race St. home

Firefighters with the Van Wert Fire Department attacked a house fire in the 400 block of N. Race St. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The Van Wert Fire Department was summoned to a home in the 400 block of N. Race St. on Monday, after a blaze broke out in the back of the house.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 3:40 p.m. and upon arrival, firefighters saw flames coming from the rear corner of the home. No one was in the structure at the time but some pets were in the home at the time. Several of them were located in the home and brought out but unfortunately, some did not survive.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control quickly, but fire and smoke caused heavy damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Along with the fire department, the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) were at the scene to provide traffic control.

CERT is now working to raise support for the home’s resident. After meeting with the resident, it was determined that clothing and monetary donations are needed.

If you are able to donate, please include the following case number with your donation so CERT can ensure they are distributed to the correct person: Case No. 157491.

Adult female: pants, 12/14W; shirts, XL; footwear, 8,



Donations should be taken to:

Trinity Global Methodist Church

220 S. Walnut St., Van Wert

Business hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday

Monetary donations may be dropped off or sent to Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St., Van Wert. Please include Case No. 157491 in the memo. Donations can also be made online at vanwertcountyfoundation.org by clicking ‘Donate’ and selecting the ‘Van Wert EMA/CERT Fund’ and include the case number in the donation note.

Donations will be collected until Monday, August 31.