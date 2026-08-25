Prep roundup: volleyball, tennis, golf

VW independent sports

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Volleyball

Paulding 3 Crestview 1

CONVOY — The Crestview Lady Knights opened their 2026 volleyball season at home against Paulding Tuesday evening. The Panthers won the match 25-13, 23-25, 25-16, 25-17.

Kaci Gregory led Crestview with 16 kills and 12 digs, while going 13-of-14 from the service line with a pair of aces. Kenadie Schwartz and Ayla Kreischer had eight and seven kills respectively, while Nora Perkins had 30 assists and six digs. Schwartz and Kaylee Owens each had two blocks.

Crestview will be back in action on Thursday as they travel to New Bremen for more non-conference action.

Lincolnview 3 Van Wert 0

Lincolnview rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-14 straight set win over Van Wert Tuesday night.

Brooklyn Byrne had 10 kills for the Lancers, while Joey-Kate Carey had nine digs. Bryne had three aces, while Carey and Ainsley Schwab each had two kills. Van Wert’s statistics were not available.

Van Wert (0-2) will open WBL play on the road against Elida on Thursday, while Lincolnview (3-0) will host Wayne Trace in a non-conference match the same night.

Golf

Lincolnview 194 Lima Central Catholic 214 (girls)

LIMA – Lincolnview’s Grace Custer earned match medalist honors by carding a 43 and the Lancers defeated Lima Central Catholic 194-214 at the Oaks Golf Club on Tuesday.

Eme Renner and Avery Zielke each shot a 49, and Bellamy Miller finished with a 53. Lima Central Catholic was led by Gianna Cumella, who fired a 45.

Columbus Grove 174 Crestview 214 (boys)

Kash Lichtensteiger shot a 49 but Crestview fell to Columbus Grove 174-214 on Tuesday. Drayden Hoffman fired a 53 for the Knights, followed by Chase Feasby (55) and Zaine Cereghin and Eli Scarlett, who each shot a 57.