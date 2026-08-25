Retirees group to meet in September

Submitted information

The Van Wert County Chapter of PERI (Public Employee Retirees Inc.) will hold a chapter meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, at the Van Wert County Board of Elections, 1362 E. Ervin Rd., Van Wert. The speaker will be Van Wert Mayor Kenneth Markward.He’ll share the latest activities in Van Wert and will answer questions from members.

Retired employees and guests are welcome. Join PERI at 9:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts, followed by the business meeting. Enter at the east door. This will be the last meeting of the year.