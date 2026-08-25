Three local issues get SOS approval
VW independent staff
The wait is over — ballot language has been approved for three local issues that are now officially on the November 3 ballot.
Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson confirmed that the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office recently approved the language for each issue:
- A 1.2 mill renewal levy for fire protection in the village of Venedocia.
- A 1.8 mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Jackson Township.
- A 1-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Washington Township.
Those issues will join several others, none of which are countywide.
- A pair of 2-mill renewal levies in the village of Convoy, both for operating expenses.
- A 1.4 mill levy in Liberty Township (excluding the village of Ohio City) for fire protection.
- A 1-mill renewal levy for current expenses in Union Township.
- A 1-mill levy for the Tully-Convoy Park District for current operating expenses and future improvements.
- A 2-mill renewal levy for permanent improvements in the Crestview Local Schools district.
The only issue that will be voted on countywide is State Issue 3, a statewide constitutional amendment dealing with voting and photo identification.
The deadline to register or update information in time for the November election is October 5. Early in-person voting will begin the following day.
POSTED: 08/25/26 at 8:52 pm. FILED UNDER: News