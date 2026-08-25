Three local issues get SOS approval

VW independent staff

The wait is over — ballot language has been approved for three local issues that are now officially on the November 3 ballot.

Van Wert County Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson confirmed that the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office recently approved the language for each issue:

A 1.2 mill renewal levy for fire protection in the village of Venedocia.

A 1.8 mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Jackson Township.

A 1-mill renewal levy for fire and EMS services in Washington Township.

Those issues will join several others, none of which are countywide.

A pair of 2-mill renewal levies in the village of Convoy, both for operating expenses.

A 1.4 mill levy in Liberty Township (excluding the village of Ohio City) for fire protection.

A 1-mill renewal levy for current expenses in Union Township.

A 1-mill levy for the Tully-Convoy Park District for current operating expenses and future improvements.

A 2-mill renewal levy for permanent improvements in the Crestview Local Schools district.

The only issue that will be voted on countywide is State Issue 3, a statewide constitutional amendment dealing with voting and photo identification.

The deadline to register or update information in time for the November election is October 5. Early in-person voting will begin the following day.