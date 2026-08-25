Two injured in two-vehicle accident

VW independent staff

CONVOY — Two people were taken for treatment of injuries after a crash at U.S. 30 and Convoy Rd. in Tully Township.

According to a report from the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. Monday when a 2012 GMC Acadia operated by Nathan Vanover, 49, of Convoy, was traveling westbound on Convoy Road and failed to yield to a 2025 Jaguar F-Pace driven by Kylee Moody, 44, of Van Wert, who was eastbound on U.S. 30.

Vanover was transported to Parkview Health by Convoy EMS for treatment of serious injuries, while Moody was transported by Convoy EMS to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital.

The highway patrol was assisted at the scene by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Convoy Fire & EMS, 2 A’s Auto Sales, and Knippen Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.