Delphos mayor stepping down
VW independent staff
DELPHOS — Delphos Mayor Andre McConnahea is leaving office.
This week, McConnahea issued a statement that said he’s resigning because his family started a small business, which led him to decide to put more time and attention into it.
McConneahea won the mayor’s race as a write-in in November of 2023, and is in the third year of a four year term. His last day will be Friday, September 4. Delphos City Council Prseident Mark Clement will assume mayoral duties until an interim mayor is named.
POSTED: 08/26/26 at 8:39 pm. FILED UNDER: News