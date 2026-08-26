Delphos mayor stepping down

VW independent staff

DELPHOS — Delphos Mayor Andre McConnahea is leaving office.

This week, McConnahea issued a statement that said he’s resigning because his family started a small business, which led him to decide to put more time and attention into it.

McConneahea won the mayor’s race as a write-in in November of 2023, and is in the third year of a four year term. His last day will be Friday, September 4. Delphos City Council Prseident Mark Clement will assume mayoral duties until an interim mayor is named.