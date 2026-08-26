Grothouse appointed to state committee

Submitted information

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley has appointed Jeff Grothouse, chief operating officer of The Marsh Foundation, to serve on the Study Committee to Evaluate the Placement of Delinquent Children in Residential Facilities.

Created through House Bill 315, the statewide committee is evaluating Ohio’s current placement system, the resources and services available to support adjudicated youth and gaps that may prevent children from receiving appropriate care. The committee will develop recommendations aimed at strengthening the system and better meeting the needs of children across Ohio.

Jeff Grothouse

Grothouse was appointed to represent a residential facility serving more than six children. Through this role, he will bring The Marsh Foundation’s perspective as a residential service provider and his more than 20 years of experience supporting children and families to statewide discussions about placement, available services and opportunities for improvement.

“I am honored to serve on this committee and help contribute to this important work,” Grothouse said. “Children involved in the juvenile court system often have complex needs and it is critical that Ohio has appropriate placements, resources and services available to support them. I look forward to learning from others across the state, sharing what we have experienced at The Marsh and working together to identify meaningful solutions for children and families.”

As chief operating officer, Grothouse oversees the day-to-day operations of The Marsh Foundation. He previously served for many years as the organization’s executive secretary and treasurer.

The 20-member committee includes state legislators, state agency representatives, juvenile court judges, children services leaders, law enforcement officials, residential service providers and other stakeholders. Its work will focus on evaluating the placement process and existing support system, identifying service and resource gaps and recommending changes to better meet the needs of adjudicated youth.

The committee held its first meeting Aug. 24 at the Ohio Statehouse.