James R. Thatcher

James R. Thatcher, 85, of Angola, Indiana, passed away Monday, August 24, 2026, at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on November 17, 1940, in Lima, to Richard and Gilletta (Smith) Thatcher, who both preceded him in death. He married Sally Stewart, and they later divorced.

James Thatcher

Jim is survived by his children, Betsy (Mike) Bakies and James S. Thatcher, who gave him grandchildren Haley (Shawn) Burgderfer, Britney Richmond, Jimmy, Megan, and Marissa Thatcher; great‑grandchildren Ellie and Ruby, and sisters Cindie (Dave) McCulloch and Linda Guy. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric Bakies.

Jim was a hardworking man who took great pride in providing for his family. After graduating from Tri‑State (now Trine University), he began his career at the large accounting firm Haskins & Sells in Dayton. From there, he joined Skill Corp in Elkhart, Indiana—known for manufacturing chain saws—which led Jim and his young family to Chicago. He later returned to Ohio, where he served as a local bank executive before ultimately taking over the family business from his father‑in‑law, Alex Stewart. For many years, Jim ran Van Wert Manufacturing, where the company produced the iconic blue corduroy FFA jackets worn by members throughout the United States, along with a variety of outdoor gear. After leaving Van Wert Manufacturing in search of a simpler pace of life, Jim went on to work for TI Automotive, where he remained until his retirement.

A proud veteran, Jim honorably served his country in the United States Navy during the Cuban Missile Crisis, stationed aboard the USS Wasp. His service on the Wasp was something he carried with quiet pride throughout his life.

Above all else, Jim was a devoted family man and a proud father and grandfather. To his grandchildren, he was lovingly known as “Baca,” a name he cherished deeply. Those closest to him called him Baca as well, a reflection of the special bond he shared with his family and the joy he found in that role. He loved supporting his children in whatever they were doing. He especially enjoyed watching his daughter, Betsy, ride horses and treasured the years he spent helping coach his son Jim’s baseball team. As his family grew, his grandchildren became an especially important part of his life. Jim had a way of spoiling those he loved, and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

Some of Jim’s happiest days were spent at the lake. He particularly enjoyed time at West Otter Lake and Clear Lake, where he had a lake house and could slow down, relax, and enjoy the simple things in life.

Those who knew Jim will remember his wonderful sense of humor, his generous heart, and the genuine kindness he showed to everyone around him. He was the kind of man people simply described as “the nicest guy you’d ever meet.” If someone needed something, Jim was there and would do whatever he could to help.

Jim lived his life with kindness, humor, generosity, and a deep love for his family. The memories he created—at the ballfield, around the lake, and most importantly, surrounded by those he loved—will continue to bring smiles and comfort to his family for generations to come.

Services will be private for the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stombaugh‑Batton & Snyder Funeral Home, Carey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jim’s honor Fort Wayne VA Medical Center.

Online condolences, as well as a fond memory, may be shared with Jim’s family by visiting www.stombaughbatton.com.