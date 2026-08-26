Roughrider golfers defeat Van Wert

VW independent sports

St. Marys Memorial swept Van Wert in WBL golf action at Willow Bend on Wednesday, winning the varsity and junior varsity matches.

In the varsity match, the Roughriders recorded a 157-166 victory. For Van Wert, Joey Keysor and Cal Byrum lead the Cougars with a pair of 39s. Zach Stoller followed up with a 41 and Noah Krites rounded out the scoring with a 47. Match medalist honors went to Memorial’s Hayden Robey, who carded a round of 35. The Cougars are now 2-1 in the WBL and St Mary’s is 3-0.

The junior varsity match also went to the Roughriders 184-228. Van Wert’s Beau Bear was runner-up medalist with a 45, followed by Jacob Keber with a 53, Alex Eby with a 56 and Levi Fox with a 64.

The Cougars have four matches next week of which three are on the road. On Monday, they travel to Wapakoneta to take on the Redskins.