Car hits house…

No one was injured when a car struck a house in the 900 block of Leeson Ave. The Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. The driver turned from High St. onto Leeson Ave., lost control and struck the house. Damage to the home was moderate, while the car sustained heavy damage. The police department is investigating the accident. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer