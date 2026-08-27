Norma I. (Fleck) Dennewitz

Norma I. (Fleck) Dennewitz, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at Homestead at Towne Center in Van Wert.

Norma was born on December 22, 1934 in Poneto, Indiana, to Charles O. and Jennie M. (West) Bennett, who both preceded her in death. On September 5, 1953, she married Arlan “Rex” Fleck, who preceded her in death in 1999. In 2011, she married Don Dennewitz, who also preceded her in death in 2021.

Norma Dennewitz

Norma worked as a teacher’s aide at Parc Lane for 15 years before her retirement in 1991. She volunteered many hours for Hawthorne Court. Norma attended Bethel Church in Arthur. She loved her cat, Donavon.

Norma will be lovingly missed by her children, Michelle Barnett of Van Wert, Cyndee (Jerry) DeLong of Van Wert, and Mark (Kerri) Fleck of New Ellenton, South Carolina; stepchildren, Kathy (Tom) Comeans and Trisha (Tim) Hahn; grandchildren: Kristina (Jason) Fought, Robert (Debbie) Barnett, Jordan (Melanie) DeLong, Elliott Fleck, Joshua Fleck; 12 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Norma was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Larry Barnett; grandson, Adam DeLong; granddaughter, Kimberly Ann DeLong, and siblings, Audra Hamilton, Mabel Penrod, Ruby Plothe, Claude Bennett, Elmer Bennett, John E. Bennett, Fern Mann, Bernice Newman, Jennie Yount, Ocie Finley, Donna DePew, and Bob Bennett.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with Pastor Chris Baker officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Cemetery, Paulding Township. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Norma’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com.