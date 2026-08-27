Rank, Polley crowned 2026 Junior Fair Queen and King

Wyatt Polley and Cassidy Rank have been chosen as this year’s Van Wert County Fair King and Queen. Photos submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

A Lincolnview High School senior and a Lincolnview/Vantage Career Center graduate have been chosen as this year’s Van Wert County Fair Jr. Fair Queen and King. The Van Wert County Fair announced the royal titles during Wednesday night’s coronation ceremony — Cassidy Rank and Wyatt Polley. They will represent the Van Wert County Fair and the Junior Fair throughout the 2026 fair season.

Rank is the daughter of Dave and Patty Rank. She participates in volleyball, softball, Service Club, Spanish Club, and FFA. She volunteers for Kingsley Church VBS, attends Calvary Evangelical Church Youth Group, and is a Junior Fair board member. Representing Lincolnview FFA, Rank has exhibited breeding rabbits, dairy goats, and numerous still projects. She has served as FFA historian, FFA reporter, and vice president, a 4-H camp counselor, and 4-H club secretary.

Polley is the son of Ryan and Kristen Polley. In high school, he was active in cross country,track and field, FCA, and was the president of the Industrial Mechanics Lab. Polley is also a member of the Van Wert County Jr. Fair Board and president of the Hoaglin Farmers 4-H club. Representing Hoaglin Farmers, he has exhibited fancy chickens, meat chickens, meat goats, and breeding meat goats.

The runner-up queen is Crestview High School senior Hailey Logan, and the runner-up king is Delphos Jefferson junior Aiden Kroeger.

Several other royal titles were made official Wednesday night.

Jr. Fair Dairy Feeder Princess: Mayla Owens

Jr. Fair Equine Princess: Aubree Mills

Jr. Fair Goat Princess: Joey-Kate Carey

Jr. Fair Poultry Prince: Thayer Zartman

Jr. Fair Project Princess: Addison Roehm

Jr. Fair Poultry Prince: Gavin Jones

Jr. Fair Sheep Princess: Alison Owens

Jr. Fair Swine Princess: Addyson Long

Jr. Fair Beef Princess: Ellie Mueller

The Van Wert County Fair congratulated all of the 2026 royalty and said it’s proud to recognize their leadership, dedication, and involvement in the Junior Fair program.

The Van Wert County Fair will begin next Tuesday, September 1, and run through Labor Day, September 7.