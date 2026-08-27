Staff Sgt. Taylor Joseph Braun

Staff Sergeant Taylor Joseph Braun, 27, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

Born on May 23, 1999, in Jacksonville, Arkansas, home of Little Rock Air Force Base, Taylor was connected to the Air Force community from the very beginning and later dedicated himself to serving his country.

Taylor was a graduate of Lincolnview High School in Van Wert, and later attended Vantage Career Center’s welding program. He spent many of his summers working at Braun Industries in the maintenance, engineering, and service departments to manufacture custom ambulances prior to enlisted in the United States Air Force. Taylor was a member of the Boy Scouts of America Troop 35 where he achieved the highest rank of Eagle Scout. He was most recently enrolled in Wayne Community College working towards an Aviation System Technology certification.

Taylor Braun

Upon completion of the USAF Basic Training in San Antonio, Texas at Lackland Air Force Base and tech school through Sheppard AFB, Taylor began his role as an avionics apprentice with the 22nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron of McConnell AFB in Wichita, Kansas. His time spent at the base involved working on the KC-135 refueling aircraft. Upon the release of the latest generation of tankers, Airman Braun was selected in support of the KC-46 Pegasus. He was further advanced to Seymour-Johnson AFB in Goldsboro, North Carolina where he joined the 911th Air Refueling Squadron and their new KC-46 refuelers. Taylor, known predominantly as “Braun” within his squadron, consistently demonstrated exceptional teamwork and leadership, leaving a lasting impression on those who served alongside him.

Outside of his military service, Taylor enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors whether in the woods, on the water, or off-roading in his Jeep. He especially treasured time spent at his grandparents’ farm, tucked away in the woods beside the pond. He demonstrated thorough craftsmanship skills creating custom fishing lures and tying flies. When he could not be outdoors, Taylor loved playing online games such as Battlefield and Minecraft with family, friends and coworkers. He was also an avid collector of unique patches and stickers from his global travels. His clever wit, humorous disposition and occasional pinch of sarcasm left those nearest to him either scratching their heads in confusion or chuckling hysterically.

Taylor is survived by his parents, Scott and Karen Braun; his brother, Justin Braun; his sister, Kylie Braun; his grandfather, Phillip Braun; his grandparents, Kirk and Irene Hancock.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Charma Braun.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 31, at the Angola Assembly of God Church, 1405 Williams Street, Angola, Indiana. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Monday, prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Dygert Cemetery in Fremont, Indiana, with full military honors. At its conclusion, a reception will be held back at the church.

Join us in celebrating Taylor’s life and shared memories.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, Indiana.