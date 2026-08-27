Thursday crash claims Continental woman

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Defiance Post is investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed a Continental woman.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:41 p.m. Thursday on Ohio 15 near milepost 20 in Highland Township, Defiance County. Judith Knowles, 74, was northbound on Ohio 15 when her 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a northbound 2026 Mack dump truck. The dump truck was driven by Lee Perry, 37, of Mount Morris, Michigan. Upon impact both vehicles stayed in the northbound lanes of Ohio 15, which was closed for approximately two hours.

Knowles, who was wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mr. Perry was evaluated by EMS but claimed no injury.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance Fire and Rescue, Ayersville Fire Department, Continental Police Department, the Defiance County Coroner’s Office and J and R Towing.