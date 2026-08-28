Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 2

VW independent sports

Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 28.

Blanchard Valley Conference

Ada 38 Arcadia 28

Pandora-Gilboa 37 Elmwood 19

Leipsic 26 McComb 7

Van Buren 55 Arlington 12

Northwest Central Conference

Elgin 54 Ridgedale 6

North Baltimore 56 Hardin Northern 18

Perry 42 Ridgemont 0

Upper Scioto Valley 36 Cory-Rawson 0

Western Buckeye League

Celina 7 Wapakoneta 6

Ottawa-Glandorf 42 Defiance 21

Shawnee 30 Kenton 6

St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 14

Van Wert 31 Elida 21

Non-conference

Allen East 28 Fort Recovery 21

Archbold 41 St. Henry 15

Bluffton 42 Edison 7

Bucyrus 27 Riverdale 20

Coldwater 14 Clinton-Massie 7

Columbus Grove 40 Liberty-Benton 20

Delphos Jefferson 13 Parkway 6

Delta 43 Fairview 30

Edon 35 Antwerp 12

Findlay 31 Lima Sr. 6

Fort Loramie 13 Anna 12

Hilltop 36 Edgerton 29

Lakota 39 Hicksville 0

Leetonia 42 Vanlue 12

Marion Local 54 Harvest Prep 28

Minster 37 Crestview 0

New Bremen 40 Covington 7

North Union 48 Waynesfield-Goshen 0

Otsego 21 Tinora 14

Patrick Henry 33 Ayersville 14

Paulding 46 North Central 0

Versailles 20 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 10

Wayne Trace 55 Spencerville 0