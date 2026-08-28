Football Friday Scoreboard Week No. 2
VW independent sports
Here are final scores of area high school football games played on Friday, August 28.
Blanchard Valley Conference
Ada 38 Arcadia 28
Pandora-Gilboa 37 Elmwood 19
Leipsic 26 McComb 7
Van Buren 55 Arlington 12
Northwest Central Conference
Elgin 54 Ridgedale 6
North Baltimore 56 Hardin Northern 18
Perry 42 Ridgemont 0
Upper Scioto Valley 36 Cory-Rawson 0
Western Buckeye League
Celina 7 Wapakoneta 6
Ottawa-Glandorf 42 Defiance 21
Shawnee 30 Kenton 6
St. Marys Memorial 35 Bath 14
Van Wert 31 Elida 21
Non-conference
Allen East 28 Fort Recovery 21
Archbold 41 St. Henry 15
Bluffton 42 Edison 7
Bucyrus 27 Riverdale 20
Coldwater 14 Clinton-Massie 7
Columbus Grove 40 Liberty-Benton 20
Delphos Jefferson 13 Parkway 6
Delta 43 Fairview 30
Edon 35 Antwerp 12
Findlay 31 Lima Sr. 6
Fort Loramie 13 Anna 12
Hilltop 36 Edgerton 29
Lakota 39 Hicksville 0
Leetonia 42 Vanlue 12
Marion Local 54 Harvest Prep 28
Minster 37 Crestview 0
New Bremen 40 Covington 7
North Union 48 Waynesfield-Goshen 0
Otsego 21 Tinora 14
Patrick Henry 33 Ayersville 14
Paulding 46 North Central 0
Versailles 20 Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 10
Wayne Trace 55 Spencerville 0
POSTED: 08/28/26 at 9:34 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports