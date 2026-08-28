Kathryn Ann (Dolbey) Rahrig

Kathryn Ann (Dolbey) Rahrig passed away peacefully on August 20, 2026, at the age of 73, surrounded by the family she loved so deeply.

Kathryn was a devoted wife, an extraordinary mother, a cherished grandmother, and a beautiful example of unconditional love. Her greatest joy was her family, and the life she and David created together was a testament to the love, commitment, and devotion they shared.

Kathryn Rahrig

Born to Glenn Dolbey and Hannah Kathleen Perry, Kathryn was the second of two daughters and grew up on her family farm in Van Wert alongside her sister, Linda. She married her beloved husband, David Rahrig, on November 18, 1972, then starting the family that would become the center of Kathryn’s world, in Columbus.

Kathryn is survived by her husband, David; her sister, Linda (Dolbey) Overholt; her five children, Tyson (Kara) Rahrig, Kendra (Jeff) Mallon, Amanda (Steve) Crawford, Meghan (Cyril) KanagaRaj, and Kelsey Rahrig; and her 16 grandchildren, who brought her immeasurable joy.

Kathryn became a nurse at just 19 years old and devoted more than 50 years to caring for children in pediatrics. Her compassion for children extended far beyond her career. She was the grandmother who always made room for another visit, another sleepover, another conversation, or another sporting event. She delighted in watching her grandchildren grow and was their enthusiastic supporter from the sidelines. She created a home where her children and grandchildren always knew they were loved, welcomed, and wanted.

Kathryn and David built a beautiful family together, one filled with love, laughter, traditions, and countless memories. She treasured time with her children and grandchildren and especially enjoyed traveling with her daughters on their many “girls’ weekends.” She enjoyed family vacations at the beach, visiting the zoo and sewing. She was also an avid Ohio State fan, enjoying football games at the Horseshoe and cheering on both the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Kathryn’s greatest legacy is her family, she taught those around her the meaning of devotion, generosity, and showing up for the people you love. She gave so much of herself to her family, and in return, she was loved beyond measure. Her absence will be deeply felt, but the love she poured into her husband, children, grandchildren, and everyone who was fortunate enough to know her will continue through the generations.

Family will receive friends and family at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, at St. John Neumann Parish, Sunbury, followed by Christian burial at Resurrection Cemetery and a luncheon.