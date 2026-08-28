Prep roundup: volleyball, golf, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Wayne Trace 0

Kara Suever had quite a match, finishing with 13 kills, 19 digs and five aces, as Lincolnview swept Wayne Trace 25-12, 25-10, 25-18 on Thursday. The Lancers are now 4-0 with the win.

Annabel Horstman and Brooklyn Byrne each had seven kills for Llincolnview and Makynlee Dickinson and Aubrey Miller each recorded three kills. Dickinson also had 31 assists and 15 digs, Byrne added 14 digs and Joey-Kate Carey finished with 12 digs.

Lincolnview will travel to Antwerp on Saturday.

New Bremen 3 Crestview 0

NEW BREMEN — Crestview traveled to New Bremen Thursday evening to compete in non-league play, and the host Cardinals defeated the Knights in three straight sets with scores of 25-18, 25-12, 25-14.

Kaci Gregory and Ayla Kreischer led Crestview with eight and six kills respectively, while each had six digs. Nora Perkins finished with 10 assists, while Alecta Baxter had five blocks. Delanie Balliet was 8-of-8 serving and Lainey Gardner was 3-of-3 with an ace.

Crestview is now 0-2 on the season and will be back in action on Monday as they will host Minster with a 5:30pm junior varsity start.

Van Wert 3 Elida 2

ELIDA — Van Wert dropped the first two sets but rallied to win the final three as the Cougars hit the win column for the first time this young season, 17-25, 18-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-10 at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday.

Check back later for statistics.

Van Wert (1-2, 1-0 WBL) will host Kalida on Tuesday.

Golf

Lincolnview girls win tri-match

The Lancers (197) were able to top Kalida (211) and Miller City (223) at Willow Bend on Thursday.

Lincolnview was led by Grace Custer, who carded a 43. She was followed by Eme Renner (48), Avery Zielke (49), Bellamy Miller (57) and Sophia Brickner (59). Kalida was led by Madison Veroff (49) while Miller City’s Anna Lammers was the match medalist with a 39. Crestview’s Aleigha Brown competed as an individual and logged a 58.

Lincolnview 162 Miller City 177

At Hickory Sticks, Bosten Bailey shot a 38 to lead Lincolnview by Miller City on Thursday.

Seth Brant was a stroke behind at 39, followed by Marshall Hammons (42), and Jacob Geier and Aiden Milligan (43 each). The Lancer junior varsity team also posted a victory, 199-220, with Adam Miller (47) leading the way.

Soccer

Miller City 4 Lincolnview 0

Lincolnview was shut out by Miller City 4-0 on Thursday, dropping the Lancers to 0-3 on the season.

“We’re an extremely young team, with 19 of our 23 players being freshmen and sophomores, and right now we’re working through the challenges that come with that while competing against teams that have a significant advantage in experience, both mentally and physically,” head coach Eli Alvarez said. “Even our small group of upperclassmen are adjusting to being put into leadership roles and learning what that responsibility looks like. What continues to encourage us is how well our kids respond to coaching.”

“We’re seeing glimpses of improvement, and now it’s about turning those glimpses into longer stretches of good soccer,” he added. “There are going to be growing pains with a group this young, but they continue to work, listen, and compete, and that gives us a lot to build on.”

Miller City’s junior varsity team defeated Lincolnview 1-0 in one half of play.

The Lancers will face Lima Sr. at Spartan Stadium at 10 a.m. Saturday.