Shelby Co. woman indicted for fraud

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS – The state’s Division of Securities and the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Friday that a Shelby County grand jury has indicted a Jackson Center woman on dozens of charges stemming from alleged incidents involving at least nine investors since 2023.

Chandra Snapp, 38, was indicted earlier this week for allegedly soliciting more than $400,000 in investments for her small sewing business as well as investing in gift cards in which she promised a substantial short-term profit. Snapp was arrested on Thursday and is currently being held at the Shelby County Correctional Facility.

Chandra Snapp

The 50 charges listed in the indictment include six counts of misrepresentation in the sale of securities, six counts of securities fraud, and seven counts of sales of unregistered securities. Charges also include one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, four counts of telecommunications fraud, one count of money laundering, nine counts of passing bad checks, five counts of forgery, two counts of aggravated theft, three counts of grand theft, three counts of theft, one count of tampering with evidence, and two counts of receiving stolen property.

In total, these charges include four first‑degree felony, seven second‑degree felony, 11 third‑degree felonies, 16 fourth‑degree felonies, ten fifth‑degree felonies, and two first‑degree misdemeanors.

“Ohio investors deserve honesty and transparency,” said Ohio Securities Commissioner Andrea Seidt. “When individuals choose to deceive and exploit others, we will take decisive action. Our team is committed to protecting the public and ensuring that those who engage in fraudulent conduct are held accountable.”

“Cases involving allegations of financial fraud can be complex and require significant investigation and coordination,” said Shelby County Prosecutor William R. Zimmerman, Jr. “We appreciate the work of the Ohio Division of Securities and its partnership with our office in bringing this matter before the grand jury, as well as the thorough investigative work of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Our office will now focus on presenting the case through the judicial process.”

The case is being prosecuted by the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office in partnership with the Ohio Division of Securities following an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

An indictment is a formal charge and is not a finding of guilt.