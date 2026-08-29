VWCT cast bound for state conference

VW independent staff/submitted information

The stage is set and the getaway car is packed. Bonnie and Clyde ride again.

Over Labor Day weekend, a 25-member ensemble of cast, crew, and directors from the Van Wert Civic Theatre will travel to Lima to represent Northwest Ohio at the Ohio Community Theatre Association (OCTA) State Conference.

VWCT is one of just 15 community theatre groups selected from across the state to perform at the three-day annual festival, held at the Veterans Memorial Civic & Convention Center in downtown Lima.

VWCT will take the stage at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, September 6, to perform a 40-minute excerpt of their hit musical production from September of 2025, Bonnie & Clyde.

After winning at regionals, the cast of VWCT’s Bonnie & Clyde will perform at the OCTA state conference next month. Photo submitted

Earning a spot at the state showcase is a significant achievement. After qualifying at the Northwest Regional OCTAFest earlier this summer, the Van Wert Civic Theatre was selected to join 14 other regional excerpt winners for the statewide celebration of community theatre excellence.

The excerpt competition tests technical precision as much as performance quality: each group has strict time limits to load in their set pieces, present a seamless 40-minute cut of their show, and load off the stage under the eyes of state adjudicators. Theatres from around the state will spend the weekend taking part in professional theatre workshops, networking with fellow groups from across Ohio, and watching performances from the participating theatres.

The festival culminates on Sunday evening with the annual OCTA Awards Banquet, where productions will be recognized with state honors for acting, vocal performance, directing, and technical execution.

Anyone can attend the Ohio Community Theatre Association festival. For registration information, visit the OCTA website at octa1953.org.

To learn more about Van Wert Civic Theatre and their upcoming season, visit vwct.org.