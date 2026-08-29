Wildcats run by Crestview Knights 37-0

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

MINSTER — Minster’s running game churned out 395 yards and five touchdowns and the Wildcats rolled to a 37-0 win over Crestview at Memorial Stadium Friday night.

After Crestview’s second punt of the first quarter, Minster got on the scoreboard at the 5:27 mark with a 39-yard touchdown run by Taylor Fancher, and Beckham Stephey added the first of four extra points. Crestview’s next possession ended with a turnover on downs at the Minster 24 and the Wildcats put together an 8-play, 76 yard drive that ended with a 3-yard touchdown run by James Kuehner less than a minute into the second quarter.

After the two teams traded interceptions, Minster scored twice more before halftime, once on 2-yard touchdown run by Carson Kaylor that capped off a 12-play, 91-yard drive, and a 24-yard field goal by Stephey on the final play of the half.

Kuehner added a 5-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, a score that put the continuous clock rule into effect for the remainder of the game. Crew McClurg ripped off a 61-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively we didn’t do a great job of tackling tonight,” Crestview head coach Cole Harting said. “We were in position to make plays but we didn’t finish.”

Kaylor led the Wildcat rushing attack with 11 carries for 139 yards and a touchdown, while while Fancher added 74 yards and a touchdown on five carries. Kaylor completed 7-of-13 passes for 80 yards with two interceptions. His favorite target was Tyler Bergman, who had four receptions for 27 yards.

Minster (2-0) outgained the Knights in total yards, 475-139.

Crestview had 40 yards rushing on 23 carries, with Evin Brincefield accounting for 27 yards on 12 carries. Cooper Miller was 7-of-24 passing for 99 yards and an interception. Harper Perrott caught five passes for 70 yards.

“Offensively we have to be way more consistent and find ways to get the ball in the end zone,” Harting said. “I like that we took care of the football better this week. We had some opportunities to turn possessions into points but we didn’t capitalize.”

Cash Hammons and Logan Matson each had an interception for the Knights.

Crestview (0-2) will host Wayne Trace in Friday’s final non-conference tune-up. The Raiders defeated Spencerville 55-0 on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

5:27 M – Taylor Fancher 39-yard run (Beckhem Stephey kick)

Second quarter

11:09 M – James Kuehner 3-yard run (Beckhem Stephey kick)

1:25 M – Carson Kaylor 2-yard run (Beckhem Stephey kick)

0:00 M – Beckhem Stephey 24-yard field goal

Third quarter

5:05 M – James Kuehner 5-yard run (Beckhem Stephey kick)

Fourth quarter

2:49 M – Crew McClurg 61-yard run (Kahl McGhee kick failed)