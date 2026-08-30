Cross country teams compete in Celina

VW independent sports

CELINA — Crestview’s Derek Young was the individual champion at the Celina Rotary Invitational Green Race on Saturday, and his showing helped the Knights finish third in the team standings behind Bryan and Van Wert.

Young’s time was 16.15.7, placing him ahead of the runner-up, Bryan’s Colton Sheline (16:41.4). Calvin Byrum was Van Wert’s highest placer, finishing fifth with a time of 17.13.2. The Cougars had two other top 12 placers – Nate Dreup (ninth, 17:34.8) and Harrison Sloan (12th, 17:47.9). Other placers for the Cougars were Alex Bauer (14th, 18:07), Quintin Parrish (17th, 18:16.6), Oliver Scott (21st,18:26.4), and Jayden White (26th, 18:45.6).

After Young, Crestview’s placers were Caleb Thomas (13th, 17:53.2), Kale Vining (15th, 18:11.1), Andy Heth (22nd, 18:28.3), Luke Sawmiller (27th, 18:46.8), Levi Hoblet (38th, 19:14), and Robert Tyas (64th, 20:38.9).

Bryan finished as the team champion (42 points), followed by Van Wert (58), and Crestview (77). Bellmont (108), Celina (110), Jay County (175), South Adams (195), Elida (214) and St. Marys Memorial (225) also competed. Lima Sr. had runners, but not enough to qualify as a team.

In the girls’ Green Race, Celina edged Van Wert by a single point for the team title. The Bulldogs finished with 29 points and the Cougars had 30 points. Celina had the top two finishers – individual champion Elle Miesse (19:04.7) and runner-up Sophie Gudorf (20:05.8). Van Wert had the third and fourth place finishers (Noelle Byrum (20.23.5) and Ruby Dicke (23:53.1), while Symphony Schuerman finished sixth overall (21:32.9) and Ava Keuneke (10th, 21:50.8). Other placers for the Cougars were Kyah Wilhelm (13th, 22:25.4), Jasleen Sharma (14th, 22:38.4), and Whitney Holliday (15th, 22:43.9).

In the boys’ White Race, consisting of smaller schools, Lincolnview finished third in the team standings (90 points), behind New Bremen (66) and Fort Loramie (69). Aaron Sawyer was the top finisher for the Lancers (seventh, 18:12.5), while Zander Coil finished 12th (18:38.3).

The Lincolnview girls (103) finished as the runner-up in the White Race, behind Coldwater (76), while Crestview finished 12th.

Lincolnview’s Maeleigh Evans was the individual runner-up (20:17.3) while Crestview’s Emily Heath finished fourth overall (21:01.1). Lancer Kassidy Hammons finished seventh (21:41.1).

Full results can be found here.