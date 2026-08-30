Lincolnview BOE OKs financial forecast

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest financial forecast was approved by the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education at a special meeting held last week.

However, the forecast, which is required by law, isn’t something that’s done easily or with much confidence due to a number of factors.

In a written report to the board, Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock noted the district still has not received second half tax collections from the county this year.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock said the financial forecast is a snapshot in time. VW independent file photo

“I have requested informat from the county asking what has been collected but the county is unable to provide this information to use,” she wrote. “We are currently in a triennial update year for the county.”

Edelbrock said she has reviewed many parcels in the district via the Auditor’s website and she said with current estimated values on the website, Van Wert County will be seeing an increase in property values.

“We have not been provided any information on what that means for our tax collection as they do not have the reports needed to provide that information, especially with the implementation of property tax reform bills.”

Edelbrock also explained that the uncertainy of state funding makes it challenging to predict finances in future years.

“State foundation payments are always volatile with the uncertainty of the structure of the Department of Education as well as the whims of our legislatures,” she wrote. “I have made conservative estimates for these funds. We will operate in three different state budgets during the forecast period and it is impossible to determine what will happen in the next two budget processes.”

In terms of future expenditures, Edelbrock told the board there will be contract negotiations with the district’s unions, the Lincolnview Classified Education Association and the Lincolnview Local Education Association in fiscal years 2027 and 2028.

“I used a conservative amount for salary increases based on the fiscal year 2025 negotiations,” she said.

The treasurer also said there is no real way to predict the prices of supplies and purchased services due to the volatile world economy, so she used conservative amounts for those items.

“The financial forecast is a snapshot in time and could change at any time and it will be updated throughout the year when more information becomes available,” Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock said in a written report to the board. “Currently, we are still in a good financial position.”

The board approved the financial forecast and one other item that was on the special agenda – a one-year fleet, liability and property insurance agreement with Stolly Insurance Group.