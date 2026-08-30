Local jobless rate decreases, follows statewide trend

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Van Wert County had the state’s 10th lowest unemployment rate in July, according to figures recently released by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

The county’s jobless rate was 2.9 percent in July, putting it in a four-way tie for 10th with Shelby, Madison and Delaware counties. Figures supplied by ODJS show Van Wert County had a labor force of 14,300 last month, with 13,900 employed. The local July employment rate decreased from June, when it was 3.1 percent and it’s notably lower than July of last year when it was 4.5 percent.

Holmes County in northeast Ohio had the state’s lowest unemployment rate last month, 2.3 percent, followed closely by Mercer County (2.4 percent). Geauga County (2.5 percent) had the state’s third lowest jobless rate, followed by a two-way tie for fourth lowest between Wyandot and Medina counties (2.6 percent). Auglaize County had the sixth lowest unemployment rate (2.7 percent), followed by Union, Putnam and Lake counties (2.8 percent each).

Paulding County’s July jobless rate was 3.0 percent, while Allen County had an employment rate of 3.6 percent, which was above the statewide average of 3.4 percent. Overall, 19 counties had unemployment rates at or below 3.0 percent.

On the flip side, seven counties had jobless rates at or above 4.5 percent last month. At 5.0 percent, Trumbull County, which borders Pennsylvania, had the state’s highest unemployment rate in July, followed by Meigs County (4.8 percent), Scioto County (4.7 percent), Mahoning County (4.6 percent) and Monroe, Noble and Pike counties (each 4.5 percent).

From June, unemployment rates increased in one county, decreased in 78 counties and did not change in nine counties.