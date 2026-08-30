Weekend roundup: volleyball, soccer

VW independent sports

Volleyball

Lincolnview 3 Antwerp 0

The opening set was a nailbiter but after that, Lincolnview was in control as the Lancers defeated Antwerp 29-27, 25-19, 25-7 on Saturday night.

Brooklyn Byrne and Kara Suever paced Lincolnview with 10 kills each and both had a pair of aces in the match. Makynlee Dickinson had 30 assists, 12 digs and a match-high five aces, while Joey-Kate Carey finished with 15 digs.

The Lancers (5-0) will host Continental on Monday then will travel to Ottoville on Tuesday.

Soccer

Lincolnview 3 Lima Sr. 3 (boys)

LIMA — At Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Lincolnview and Lima Sr. played to a 3-3 tie in non-conference soccer action.

The Lancers scored the first two goals of the game, with the first coming from Roewen Sutton at the 21 minute mark, with an assist from Eben Berryman, followed by a goal by Zavier Kemler at the 30 minute mark. Jaxton Hammons scored at the 73 minute mark with an assist by Sutton. Lima Sr. tied the match six minutes later.

“Ties are always tough to be satisfied with because we had chances to win the game today,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “At the same time, our kids are being put into new situations every game and being tested in ways they haven’t been before. We’re still making little mistakes that are leading to too many chances for our opponents, but when it’s the first time our kids have dealt with some of these situations, those mistakes are going to happen. The important thing is that we learn from them.”

We’re not a team that is used to playing with a lead yet, and today gave us another opportunity to experience that,” he added. “Hopefully, we continue to put ourselves in those situations, get more comfortable playing from in front, and learn how to finish games.”

Lincolnview (0-3-1) will travel to New Knoxville on Tuesday.

South Adams (IN) 2 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Crestview fell to 0-3 with a 2-0 loss to visiting South Adams on Saturday. Evie Williman had six shots on goal for the Knights, while Ella Lamb finished with 23 saves.

Crestview will host Bluffton on Tuesday, September 8.