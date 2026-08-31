Car hits cruiser…

No one was injured when a car and a Van County Sheriff’s cruiser collided at the intersection of Franklin and Sycamore streets in Van Wert at approximately 5:45 p.m. Monday. The white car was northbound on Franklin St., failed to stop and hit the cruiser. On the scene was the Van Wert Police Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department and the Van Wert Fire Department. Hague Towing removed the white car from the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer