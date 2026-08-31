Gas prices continue to fall, for now

VW independent staff/submitted information

Average gasoline prices in Ohio have fallen 17.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.84 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 5,345 stations in Ohio. Prices in Ohio are 25.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 66.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 1.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $5.570 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Ohio was priced at $2.99 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $5.25 per gallon, a difference of $2.26 per gallon.

For the second straight week, Ohio gas prices fell by a notable amount. VW independent file photo

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.01 per gallon on Monday. The national average is down 7.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 86.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of states over the last week while diesel declined in roughly half, as oil prices moved lower and offered some modest relief at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Over the weekend, the Trump administration struck a major deal with Venezuela, a signal that the White House remains concerned about elevated fuel prices — though in reality, any benefits from increased Venezuelan output will take years to fully materialize and are unlikely to move the needle in the near term. The factors with the most immediate impact on where prices go from here remain the ongoing developments between the U.S. and Iran and continued Ukrainian attacks on Russian oil refineries, both of which continue to exert outsized influence on global fuel markets. Motorists should expect continued volatility in the weeks ahead.”

Historical gasoline prices in Ohio and the national average going back five years:

August 31, 2025: $3.17/g (U.S. Average: $3.15/g)

August 31, 2024: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

August 31, 2023: $3.61/g (U.S. Average: $3.79/g)

August 31, 2022: $3.65/g (U.S. Average: $3.81/g)

August 31, 2021: $2.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)