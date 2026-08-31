Knight-time win!
The Crestview Lady Knights were able to celebrate after winning their first match this season, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 over Minster on Monday. Wyatt Richardson photo
POSTED: 08/31/26 at 8:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
The Crestview Lady Knights were able to celebrate after winning their first match this season, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 over Minster on Monday. Wyatt Richardson photo
POSTED: 08/31/26 at 8:48 pm. FILED UNDER: Sports
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