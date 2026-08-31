Ohio Mobile ID available in Google Wallet

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles has announced that Ohio Mobile ID is now available in Google Wallet. Ohio residents with an Android device can add their Ohio driver license or state ID to Google Wallet, offering a convenient digital companion to the physical card. Individuals who choose to use Ohio Mobile ID should continue to carry their physical credential.

Ohio Mobile ID in Google Wallet allows users to securely store and present their identity information. When an ID is displayed, the user can review exactly what data is shared. Digital IDs are encrypted on the device and protected by personal authentication. If a device is lost or stolen, digital IDs can be deleted through remote data erase features.

“Ohio is excited to roll out the next phase of our Mobile ID program, expanding it to all Ohioans,” said Charlie Norman, Registrar of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles. “Ohioans have been asking for an Android solution, and we are pleased to deliver it. Secure identity is foundational to our mission at the Ohio BMV, and we have spent the last several years designing this program to safeguard Ohioans’ privacy while providing cutting‑edge convenience.”

Ohioans can present their Mobile ID to verify age or identity at select businesses and venues across the state, in many state buildings, at all TSA checkpoints nationwide, and at Ohio’s casinos. Mobile IDs can only be presented and validated through readers designed to decrypt the credential, similar to tap‑to‑pay technology.

To add an Ohio driver license or State ID to Google Wallet, users can open the Google Wallet app or download it from Google Play, select “Add to Wallet,” choose “ID Card,” select “Ohio,” and follow the verification prompts.

Participation in Ohio Mobile ID is entirely voluntary and offered at no cost. The program adheres to national and international privacy, security, and interoperability standards, enabling Ohio Mobile ID to be used in other states where mobile IDs are supported.