Random Thoughts: a win, a catch, more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

This week’s installment of Random Thoughts includes well deserved congratulations, a big catch, an off-week for one conference, figures from the NWC, GMC and WBL, and tough schedules.

A big win

Leading off – a big congratulations to Van Wert High School’s girls soccer program.

Playing at the junior varsity level while the program works to become more competitive, the Cougars notched one in the win column with Monday’s 3-2 win over visiting Lima Sr. (see game story above). It was first win for the program – JV or varsity since 2021.

It’s a big step in the right direction. Head coach Ashley Showalter, assistant coach Freddy Rodriguez and the players on this year’s team – Alianna Estrada, Ariya McCoy, Cassidy Davis, Liberty Roth, Ava Elston, Kimberly Ramirez, Caroline Kelly, Alexandria Showalter, Lilly Mason, Kevina Dotson, Deveigh Miller, Arkana Rodriguez, Aaliyah Leal, and Stella Hoskins – are to be commended. Their efforts are paying off and it was great to see the team earn a win.

Well done to all involved.

A big catch

A tip of the hat to Van Wert alum Conner Campbell, now a wide receiver for Ohio Dominican University.

In the second overtime against Morehead State last Thursday night, Campbell caught a 27-yard touchdown pass on fourth and 12, which kept the game going. Ohio Dominican went on to win the game 42-40 in three overtimes.

It was a great catch and a great win for the Panthers.

5-5

When’s the last time the Midwest Athletic Conference went 5-5 during any given week during the football season? I’m guessing it’s been a long time, but that’s what happened last Friday night.

Coldwater, Marion Local, Minster, New Bremen and Versailles all posted wins. Anna, Delphos St. John’s, Fort Recovery, Parkway and St. Henry lost.

Now, MAC teams will jump into conference play.

NWC and GMC

The Northwest Conference posted a 5-3 record in Week No. 2. There are five NWC teams that are 2-0 entering the final Friday of non-conference play. The GMC went just 2-6 last Friday and there’s only one 2-0 team in the GMC – the Paulding Panthers.

0-3 or 2-1?

There will be more on this in Wednesday’s game preview, but Crestview is trying to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since 2008, while Wayne Trace is seeking a 2-1 start for the first time since 2020. It should be an interesting game in Convoy this Friday night.

WBL

Entering the 2026 high school football season, who would have guessed that defending champion Wapakoneta would be 0-2 and Ottawa-Glandorf, who went 0-10 last year, would be 2-0?

That’s exactly what’s happened. It’s early in the season though and it’ll be interesting to see how things go each week.

Tough schedules

I’ve said this for a few seasons now – fantastic50.net is a great resource for any Ohio high school football fan.

Here’s something I’ve pulled out of it – According to Drew Pasteur, who is a data science and math professor and the developer of the site, Van Wert has the fifth toughest schedule in all of Division IV. Kenton, Ottawa-Glandorf and Elida have the top three hardest schedules and River Valley is fourth.

Van Wert’s next opponent, Bath, has the second toughest schedule in Division V, and Crestview has the eighth toughest schedule in Division VI.

If you haven’t looked at the site yet, please do. It’s a treasure trove of facts and information.

College football

College football Thursday night, Friday night (easy to check in after high school games), all day Saturday, Sunday night and Monday night? It’s a great extended weekend for college football fans.

As always, if you have thoughts or comments on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.