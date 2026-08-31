Real estate transfers 8/24-8/28/2026

The following real estate transfer information has been provided by the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office. The transfers listed below took place between August 24-28, 2026.

Lori A. Ellis, David Ellis to Kristin D. Briggs – Delphos inlots, lot 246.

David E. Wagner to Teri A. Wagner – Delphos inlots, lot 851.

Paula J. Kline, Paula J. Kline GDN, Ronald D. Kline GDN, Ronald D. Kline, Paula Kline, Paula Kline GDN, Ron Kline, Ron Kline GDN to Gary J. Baxter – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 45-1.

Gary J. Baxter to MAB 69 LLC – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 45-1.

John Fuerst, Heather Fuerst to Lonnie S. Miller, Emanuel M. Miller – a portion of Section 33 in Harrison Township.

Bebout & Houg LLC to CMS REZ1 LLC – Van Wert inlots, lot 3782; lot 3783.

Good Choice Rental Homes LLC to Brandon Blackmore – Wren inlots, lot 23.

Carol J. Carter to Anthony J. Carter, Rita R. Carter – Van Wert inlots, lot 1765.

Mary Elizabeth Murphy Trust, Mary Elizabeth Murphy Trust TR, Brenda S. Hall TR to Brenda Hall – Van Wert inlots, lot 1791; lot 1792.

Brenda S. Hall, Michael R. Hall to Chance W E Okuly, Devin B E Okuly – Van Wert inlots, lot 1791; lot 1792.

Estate of James R. Clark to Martha J. Clark – a portion of Section 15 in Union Township; a portion of Section 15 in Union Township; a portion of Section 33 in Union Township.

Edward Leopold Living Revocable Trust, Edward Leopold Living Revocable Trust TR, Marie R. Leopold Revocable Living Trust, Marie R. Leopold Revocable Living Trust TR to Kevin Harper – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 230-7; lot 230-7.

Michael S. Dull, Brenda S. Dull to Zachary D. Bricker – a portion of Section 33 in Pleasant Township.

Zachary D. Bricker, Zachary Bricker to Zachary D. Bricker – a portion of Section 33 in Pleasant Township.

3 Purple Hearts LLC to Kellen Elwer, Elizabeth Elwer – Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision lot 1-9.

Jeremy D. Buechner, Debra A. Buechner to Lori L. Agler – Van Wert inlots, lot 3202; lot 3203.

Richard L. Merkle, Jody A. Merkle to Troy J. Merkle – a portion of Section 6 in Liberty Township.

Timothy L. Racster, Megan R. Racster to Timothy L. Racster, Megan R. Racster – a portion of Section 17 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Jeremy L. Beougher to M. Anna Beougher – a portion of Section 10 in Pleasant Township.

Estate of Kevin McMurray to James McMurray, Brian McMurray, Lisa Suchland, James O. McMurray – a portion of Section 35 in Pleasant Township.

Sally A. Grant to Krista Etzler – Van Wert inlots, lot 243; lot 244.

Servbank N A, Servbank SB to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, The Secretary of Veterans Affairs – Van Wert inlots, lot 127.

Estate of Robert Dean Baer, estate of Robert Dean Baer EX, Jayme J. Bohyer EX, estate of Robert D. Baer, estate of Robert D. Baer EX, estate of Robert Baer, estate of Robert Baer EX to Jeremy Buechner – Van Wert subdivisions, lot 254-1; lot 255-1; lot 256-1; Van Wert inlots, lot 3418.

Tammy L. Courtney, TY M. Courtney to Stateline Roofing Solutions LLC – Willshire inlots, lot 23.

Stateline Roofing Solutions LLC to Troy Shultz – Willshire inlots, lot 23.

Connie Jo Reinhart, Rex A. Reinhart, Rex Reinhart to Jodi A. Linder, Hami S. Hoffman, Jeni J. Meyer – a portion of Section 6 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 6 in Tully Township; a portion of Section 7 in Tully Township.

Larry R. Myers, Elaine M. Myers to Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation, State of Ohio Department of Transportation – a portion of Section 15 in Tully Township.

Larry R. Myers, Elaine M. Myers to Department of Transportation, State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation, State of Ohio Department of Transportation – a portion of Section 14 in Tully Township.

Gearhart Family Living Trust, Gearhart Family Living Trust TR, Janet L. Gearhart TR to Michael W. Etter or Kylee R. Etter – Van Wert inlots, lot 3263.

Dianne Claypool to Peyton Catherine Wannemacher – Delphos inlots, lot 464; lot 465.

Tami Good, Brent Perl, Thomas M. Riggenbach SHF to J Castle Construction LLC – Convoy outlots lot 1-1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Tami Good, Tami Chilcote, John Chilcote to J Castle Construction LLC – Convoy outlots, lot 1-1; Convoy inlots, lot 170.

Estate of Leona R. Bissonette to Peter J. Bissonette, Kenneth C. Bissonette, Scott B. Bissonette, Jeffery F. Bissonette, Peter Bissonette – a portion of Section 19 in Ridge Township; a portion of Section 19 in Ridge Township.