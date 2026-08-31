Roundup: tennis, volleyball, golf

VW independent sports

Note: check back for updates

Tennis

Ayersville 3 Van Wert 2

Van Wert picked up two wins at singles but fell to Ayersville 3-2 on Monday.

Madilynn Thompson enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 second singles victory over May Epple, while Alli Spieles defeated Chloe Rankin 6-3, 6-3 at third singles. Ayersville’s first singles player, Barbara Vankova, topped Van Wert’s Lauren Gearhart 6-1, 6-2, and both of Ayersville doubles teams recorded wins. The first doubles team of Emily Manon and Peyton Ensign beat Ella Kimmel and Bristol Wollet 7-5, 6-2, while the second doubles team of Hadleigh Hibbard and Ayvah Sheets logged a 6-1, 6-1 win over Annabelle Miller and Ixchell Castillo.

Van Wert will travel to Defiance today.

Volleyball

Crestview 3 Minster 0

CONVOY — Crestview earned it’s first win of the season with a 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 win over Minster on Monday.

Kaci Gregory led the way with 13 kills and 10 digs while going 11-11 at the service line with an ace. Alecta Baxter and Kaylee Owens each had five kills and Ayla Kreischer and Kenadie Schwartz had four kills each. Kreischer added a team leading 12 digs and was 14-of-15 serving with a pair of aces and Schwartz was 17-of-18 with an ace. Nora Perkins had 17 assists and Kinley Crider added eight.

Crestview (1-2) will travel to Coldwater on Tuesday with a 5:30 p.m. junior varsity start time.

Golf

Lincolnview girls win tri-match

CELINA — Lincolnview (199) easily outdistanced Parkway (236) and Paulding (247) in a tri-match at the Celina Lynx Golf Club on Monday.

The Lancers were led by match medalist Grace Custer, who shot a 44, followed by Eme Renner (49), Avery Zielke (53) and Bellamy Miller (53). Parkway’s Aubrey Jacobs shot a 55, followed by Morgan Louth (57), Alivia Boucher (59) and Kayliann Ford (65). Paulding was led by Delaney Johans (48), followed by Kate Manz (62), Gabby Stark (63) and Darcy Taylor (74).