VWFD called to school…

Students and staff at Van Wert Elementary School had to evacuate the building this morning after a fire alarm was automatically activated by a sensor detecting smoke. It happened just before 8 a.m. and according to a statement by Van Wert City Schools, students and staff exited quickly and safely. The Van Wert Fire Department responded, checked the building, and gave the all clear to re-enter. The maintenance department identified the issue and will make the necessary repair. The fire department returned to the school at approximately 11 a.m. to investigate the smell of smoke coming out of the air ducts. It appeared that a roof mounted air handler had malfunctioned causing the smoke and odor of smoke. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer