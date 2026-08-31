Van Wert County Fair offers something for everyone

The always popular Van Wert County Fair demolition derby will be held on Saturday, September 5. It’s one of several grandstand attractions planned for the 170th annual fair. Bob Barnes photos

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The 170th annual Van Wert County Fair is here. If you’re planning on attending, here is a handy list of highlights, planned events and other information.

Days and hours

The Van Wert County Fair begins on Tuesday and will run through Labor Day. The gates at the Van Wert County Faigrounds will open at 8 a.m. each day and the fair will close at midnight each night. The Junior Fair livestock sale will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, in the Farm Focus Arena.

Admission and rides

Children 12 and under are admitted free of charge. Otherwise, single day admission is $10, while individual season tickets are $28 but must be purchased before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ride hours are 6-10 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 1-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday. On-site wristbands will be available at the fair for $27 per session, with a three percent surcharge if paying by card. Ride credits may also be purchased at ticket boxes for 50 cents each. Keep in mind that most rides require multiple credits. Credits are loaded onto a FunTagg card or wristband. More information can be found here.

Special days

Wednesday is Senior Citizens Day, with free admission until 4 p.m. for anyone 60 and over. Just for seniors, there will be several offerings, including one from 9-11 a.m. – free coffee and donuts until they run out, plus a program centered on senior topics, free blood pressure checks and special prizes. Between 12:30-2 p.m., there will be karaoke with “Old Geezer” and free bingo from 2-4 p.m., sponsored by Van Wert Council on Aging. All of those special offerings will take place in the Gospel Tent.

Thursday is Veterans Day, with free admission for all veterans. Starting at 11 a.m. in the Van Wert County Veterans Service Commission Entertainment Tent, there will be a Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ Veterans Day lunch. Ham and beans will be served by the Veterans Service Commission at 5 p.m. and a free veterans program will begin at 6 p.m. The program is open to anyone.

Saturday is First Responders Day, with free admission all day for first responders.

Food

It wouldn’t be a fair without food and once again, there will be plenty of options available around the fairgrounds.

Lunch program

It’s become a popular fair feature and it’s back.

If you’re craving delicioius fair food for lunch but don’t have time to stay, the lunch program has the solution for that. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, pay the $10 gate admission and receive a lunch card. Be sure to leave by 2 p.m. and return the lunch card to get your $10 back. If you get a lunch card, you won’t get a hand stamp.

Other attractions

There be free Christian music performances at the Gospel Tent. The full lineup can be found here. There will be judging in numerous different categories and livestock shows throughout the fair.

Grandstand entertainment

This year’s grandstand entertainment lineup goes like this: