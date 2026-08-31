Wizards of Winter to bring holiday rock

By Quincy Thompson

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center will come alive with the sights and sounds of the season when the Wizards of Winter take the stage on Saturday, December 12. Presented by Danfoss and supported by Mercy Health and Superior Credit Union, this high-energy holiday production promises an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling and festive fun for the entire family.

The Wizards of Winter feature world-class musicians who have performed with classic rock giants including Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Def Leppard, Alice Cooper and Blue Öyster Cult, along with accomplished Broadway veterans. Together, they deliver a powerful blend of symphonic rock, soaring vocals and theatrical production.

The group’s holiday rock opera, The Christmas Dream, takes audiences on a musical journey in search of the true meaning of Christmas. From powerful rock anthems and moving ballads to snowballs, beach balls and even a visit from Mrs. Claus, the show offers plenty of surprises and holiday cheer for guests of all ages.

The Wizards of Winter will rock the NPAC on December 12. Photos submitted

“At Danfoss, we pride ourselves on supporting the communities in which we live and work,” said Erika Lobsiger of Danfoss. “Supporting events such as these promotes goodwill and progress within the community. By making a positive social impact, we hope to inspire others to do the same.”

Supporting Sponsor Mercy Health shares, “At our core, Mercy Health’s mission is to improve the health of the communities we serve,” said Ann Styles. “Certainly that includes providing incredible healthcare to all who need us in northwest Ohio, but it also means investing in things that make our communities stronger. The arts and live entertainment do just that. They bring people together. They provide shared experiences from which to build relationships. And they offer a retreat for our minds during busy or stressful times. A thriving arts community can truly improve the health and wellbeing of those we serve.”

Fellow Supporting Sponsor, Superior Credit Union, offers their support for the community as well. “Superior Credit Union is proud to support our local communities through many avenues, including entertainment and the arts,” explained Kelsey Joseph, Director of Marketing for Superior Credit Union. “Van Wert LIVE gathers amazing entertainment for the tri-county area, and this holiday show is no exception. We look forward to supporting more shows in the future and enjoying Wizards of Winter.”