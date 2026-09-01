An unusual type of call handled by Van Wert Police Dept.

This VWPD body cam image shows the escaped goat in protective custody.

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It’s safe to say the Van Wert Police Department receives a wide range of calls on any given day. Some are your “run of the mill” calls, the usual types of incidents that need a police presence and/or investigating and yes, sometimes enforcement action.

However, a call came in late Sunday morning that was hardly run of the mill. Just before 10:50 a.m., the police department received a call from a youth pastor at theCHURCH, in the 10000 block of U.S. 127 South, of loose goat outside the church. Dispatch was told the goat was quite possibly from the fairgrounds, which made perfect sense since setup was beginning for the Van Wert County Fair. Dispatch was also told the goat was friendly.

Officer Tyler Myers was dispatched to the church and the goat was located. The Van Wert PD doesn’t have vehicles in its fleet to transport farm animals, so the suspected escapee was treated like anyone who was taken into custody – the goat was placed in the back of the cruiser for transport.

Officer Myers and the pygmy goat arrived at the fairgrounds within minutes and custody was transferred to two people with the knowledge to handle a goat. Body camera footage shows when the back door to the cruiser was opened, the goat, now on a leash, jumped out with the assistance of the two people. After a short stroll, perhaps a stroll of shame, the goat was placed inside a pen for safekeeping.

Body cam footage also revealed that for Officer Myers, it was the first time to be dispatched to handle a loose goat.

It should be noted that the goat was tagged and its owner was eventually contacted.

It’s presumed the goat is still at the fair, along with other goats.

The goat was taken into custody for transport.

A Van Wert Police Department cruiser arrives at the fairgrounds with the escaped goat.

Once out of the cruiser, the goat was taken for a short walk.