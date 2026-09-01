Cast set for upcoming VWCT musical

VW independent staff/submitted information

The chase is officially on.

Van Wert Civic Theatre has revealed the cast for the upcoming musical production of Catch Me If You Can, directed by Jerry Zimmerman with music direction by Terri Spencer and choreography by Noelle Warnement.

Fly high with Frank Abagnale, Jr. in this high-energy musical comedy based on the hit 2002 film and incredible true story. From pilot to doctor to lawyer, follow the world’s most charming con artist as he out runs the FBI in a globe-trotting chase filled with glamorous sets, spectacular dance numbers, and a swinging 60’s score. Can the law catch him, or will Frank fly away with it all?

The cast features Ashton Szabados as Frank Abagnale, Jr., Nick Long as Agent Carl Hanratty, Drew Kantonen as Frank Abagnale, Sr., and Mary Ann Falk as Paula Abagnale. Cheyenne Weber stars as Brenda Strong alongside Kristin Lee as Carol Strong, Roger Rex as Roger Strong, and Nicole Merkel as Cheryl Ann, with Grant Boecker, Brian Hill, and Marcus Kerns appearing as FBI agents.

The ensemble who play a variety of roles includes Amy Boley, Renae Boecker, Sean Carpenter, Anna Cassidy, Leah Garmatter, Dianna Hicks, Katelyn Knepper, Doug Long, Jr., Brianna Luginbihl, Nicole Merkel, Alea Rex, Kimmy Warnecke, Noelle Warnement, Joe Warnement, and Jerry Zimmerman.

Get ready for an evening of big dance numbers, flashy sets, and an unforgettable cat-and-mouse game between Frank Jr. and the FBI. The box office will open to the public on Thursday, September 3. Admission is 18 with a senior discount ticket available for $16.

Show dates and times September 17, 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinees on September 20 and 27, 2026 at 2 p.m. at the Van Wert Civic Theatre, 118 S. Race Street. Reserve your tickets online at vwct.org or by calling 419.238.9689.