City street closures listed for September

Submitted information

Here is a list of Van Wert street closures that are planned for the month of September.

Sycamore St. from Jefferson St. to Washington St. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. September 8-10 for their bell tower project.

S. Jefferson St. from Main St. to Central Ave. will be closed from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, September 12, for a Van Wert Freedom Cruise.

Main Street Van Wert’s Harvest Moon Festival event will be held from 4-11 p.m. Saturday, September 26. The street closure will be Main St., from 101 E. Main St., to 301 E. Main St.; East and West Court St.; 200 E. Main St., from S. Market St., to E. Crawford St., including the parking lot and 113 N. Market St., to Main St.