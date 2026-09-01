Cougars to hit the road, eyeing 3-0 start

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports

One of the WBL’s best defenses will meet one of the league’s best offenses this Friday night, as the Van Wert Cougars make their first road trip of the season to face Bath.

Van Wert’s defense has shown noticeable improvement during this young season, giving up just 53 yards per game and 2.1 yards per carry on the ground, and 263.5 yards total yards per game. The first two opponents, Bryan and Elida, were forced to take to the air after facing stiff opposition on the ground.

“Our run defense has been very encouraging,” Van Wert head coach Keith Recker said. “Whether it has been normal yardage situations or short yardage, I feel like our defense is doing a good job in run fits, block destruction, and pursuing the ball. I can’t remember too many times in the past few years that we have stepped up on fourth and short situations to get a stop and we have done that in each of the past two weeks.”

Xavier Kelly has been a touchdown machine during the first two games of the season. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

Opposing offenses are 0-for-6 on fourth down, and just 8-of-21 (38 percent) on third down conversions against the Cougar defense.

“I thought our pass defense would be a strength as we have a lot of skill returning in our defensive backfield, but I have been very happy with how our front six have played in stopping the run, along with our safeties doing a good job in run support,” Recker said. “We are doing a fairly good job of not giving up big plays, so we will bend at times, but we need to continue to limit big plays. As with everything, each week brings a new challenge and we have to continue to improve.”

This week’s challenge is a Bath offense that, despite heavy graduation losses on offense, has moved the football seemingly at will. While the Wildcats are 0-2 after losses to Indian Lake and St. Marys Memorial, the offense is averaging 465 yards per game, including a 557 yard outburst against Indian Lake. Bath is averaging 208.5 yards on the ground and 253.5 via the pass. The catalyst has been first year starting quarterback Daniel Cole, who has completed 23-of-43 passes for 507 yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s also Bath’s leading rusher with 37 carries for 273 yards and a touchdown. Running back Braden Mayer has added 21 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown. Two receivers have put up impressive numbers, with Josiah Clark grabbing 10 passes for for 198 yards and Isaiah Clark pulling in eight receptions for 189 yards.

“Bath has a ton of big play capability,” Recker said. “In Week No. 1 against Indian Lake they had three touchdowns of 50 or more yards. Their quarterback is very athletic with a great arm, they’re athletic at all skill positions, and they are big on the lines. Their ability to create big plays on offense is something we have to work to limit.”

As prolific as the offense has been, the Wildcats have struggled on defense, albeit against two very good teams. Against Indian Lake, Bath surrendered 607 yards and against St. Marys Memorial last week, the Wildcats gave up 389 yards. Along with that, Bath is allowing 44 points per game. Even so, Recker said he has concerns about the Wildcat defense.

“Defensively they can seamlessly mix between odd and even fronts which will make communication big for us offensively,” Recker stated.

Recker noted he’s hoping for continued improvement from his offensive line.

“With three new starters on the offensive line and this season being the first year playing offensive line for two of them, we knew they would continue to get better each week, which has been the case,” Recker said. “From scrimmages to now, we can pinpoint things that they have improved on, such as our sprintout protection and zone run schemes. As we continue in league play we need to continue to improve as the competition doesn’t get any easier. This group will push themselves and be focused on the little things, such as first steps, hand placement, and leverage, that they need to be successful.”

Behind the line, Van Wert’s offense is averaging 410 yards per game, including 280 yards passing per outing. Quarterback Zach Crummey has completed 39-of-54 passes (72 percent) for 528 yards and four touchdowns. He has yet to be intercepted. Keaten Welch has hauled in 11 passes for 217 yards and a touchdown, Xavier Kelly has seven receptions for 163 yards and three touchdowns and Micah Cowan has 11 grabs for 106 yards. Kelly is the team’s leading rusher (32-111, five touchdowns), while Crummey has 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 24 carries.

Bath head coach Frank Russell did not respond to requests for comment.

Bath has won two straight against Van Wert, 35-28 last season and 43-37 in 2024. Van Wert posted a 64-42 win in 2023.

Friday night’s game will air live on WERT 1220AM/104.3FM.