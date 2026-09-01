Jai Eric Markowski

Jai Eric Markowski, 60, of Clearwater, Florida, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2026.

Jai worked at Goodrich Tires before retiring in 2024.

Jai Markowski

He truly loved life and enjoyed fishing, spending time with friends, listening to music, playing his guitars, and going to the beach. An outdoor person at heart, Jai lived life to the fullest. He was outgoing, friendly, and never met a stranger.

Of all the roles Jai held throughout his life, none made him prouder than being a father and “HimHaw” to his beloved granddaughter, Hadlynn. His daughters and granddaughter brought him endless love, happiness, and pride.

Jai is lovingly remembered by his life partner, Brenda Bidlack; his parents, Clifford and Betty Flanagan; Debbie Markowski; his daughters, McKenna (Devin) Markowski and Jaiden Markowski, and his beloved granddaughter, Hadlynn Johnson.

He is also survived by his siblings, Nick (Sandy) Markowski Jr., Michael (Wendy) Markowski, Michelle Markowski, and Mark (Haley) Markowski.

Jai was preceded in death by his father, Nick Markowski Sr., and his brother, Edward Markowski.

Jai will be deeply missed by Brenda, his family, his many friends, and all those fortunate enough to have known him. His outgoing spirit, love of life, and the treasured memories he created will remain forever in their hearts.