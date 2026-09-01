James M. Adelblue Jr.

James M. Adelblue Jr., 63, of Ohio City, passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved most on Sunday, August 30, 2026.

He was born on August 3, 1963, in Van Wert, to James and Shirley (Bohner) Adelblue. On June 7, 1986, he married the former Cherie Kipp. Jim lived a life dedicated to his family. After graduating from high school, Jim devoted 35 years to Danfoss in Van Wert. Above all, Jim cherished his role as a husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Cherie Adelblue, and their loving family, Katie and Will Merley and granddaughter, Carter, and Cody and Olivia Adelblue and grandchildren, Henry and Joanna, and his mother, Shirley. His family was his pride and joy, and he took great delight in being a loving father and doting grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his father, James M. Adelblue, Sr.

Jim loved the Lord, and he will be remembered for the deep love he shared with his family and friends.

In keeping with Jim’s wishes, his wife, children and grandchildren will celebrate his life with a private service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jim’s honor to Community Health Professionals Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at alspachgearhart.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert.