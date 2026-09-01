One dead after Grover Hill-area shooting

VW independent staff/submitted information

GROVER HILL — A shooting death in Paulding County is under investigation.

According to a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers, deputies were dispatched to a home in the 19000 block of Road 72 in the Grover Hill area for a man who had been shot. The call came in at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Deputies found Logan D. Moss, 34, of Mark Center, in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. Deputies rendered aid to Moss until Grover Hill EMS arrived on scene and took over medical care. Moss was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The homeowner, Alfred B. Conner, 72, was taken into custody for shooting Moss. He was transported to a local hospital to be medically assessed before incarceration. He is currently charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony, and the case will soon be handed over to the Paulding County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Grover Hill EMS, Scott EMS and Paulding County Prosecutor Matthew A. Miller.

Landers said no further information is expected to be released due to the ongoing investigation.