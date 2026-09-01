OPSMA Football Notebook: Week No. 2

Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Week No. 2 of the 2026 high school football season is in the books.

Football players from all over Ohio put up some amazing performances in the sixth week of the season. Here, the Ohio Prep Sports Media Association compiles the best of the best with the OPSMA High School Football Notebook.

Let’s take a look.

-For the second consecutive week, Van Wert’s Xavier Kelly scored four touchdowns in the game. During a 31-21 win over Elida on Friday night, the junior running back scored on a 3-yard run and a 13-yard run in the first quarter, then caught a 60-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. He added a 9-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 77 yards rushing and 69 yards receiving.

-After not scoring more than 28 points all last season and not scoring over 35 points in 32 straight games, Ottawa-Glandorf has found its groove under first-year head coach Ben Kaufman as the Titans beat Defiance 42-21 a week removed from a 52-7 week-one win at Liberty-Benton. The last consecutive 40-point scoring outputs came weeks 10-12 in 2021 in the Titans’ D-V state semifinal run.

-Jett Warner’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Schlater with 1:49 remaining in the third quarter and Bridon Jeffries’ point-after helped Celina defeat Wapakoneta 7-6 to allow the Bulldogs start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2014 and snap the Redskins’ 26-game Western Buckeye League winning streak. The win came a week after Celina senior quarterback Parker Wynk was suffered a spinal injury and was taken off the field in the season opening win over St. Henry. Wynk was later careflghted to Dayton Children’s Medical Center and later sent to the Ohio State Medical Center, where he had surgery late last week. Wapakoneta players paid tribute to Wynk on Friday by wearing t-shirts during warmups with a green No. 8 (Wynk’s number).

Through two games, Van Wert’s Xavier Kelly (11) has found the end zone eight times. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

-For the second straight week, St. Marys Memorial’s Piper Triplett kicked a point-after. In Week 1’s win over Galion, Triplett, who also plays soccer at St. Marys, became the first female athlete to score a point for the Roughrider football program. Piper’s older brother Bradey was second team All-Ohio in Division III last season as a kicker.

-Bluffton’s Parker Lovell rushed for 215 yards on 15 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 1, 9, 12 and 68 yards in the Pirates’ 42-7 win over (Milan) Edison. The senior back added three receptions for 46 yards and a fifth TD on the night.

-Wayne Trace broke a nine game non-league losing streak with a 55-0 victory over Spencerville Friday night at Raider Field. Senior running back Carter Baumle ran for 144 yards with touchdown runs of 60 and 61 yards while junior quarterback Reece Morehead ran for scores of 3, 5 and 57 yards while tossing two touchdown passes to lead the red, white and blue attack. Junior placekicker Jensen Beining also connected on seven of eight extra point kicks in the contest.

-Paulding twin brothers Jalen and Jordan Manz alternated TD receptions in five touchdown drives in the first half of the Panthers’ 46-0 win over Pioneer North Central. Jordan had a team-best seven catches for 127 yards and three TDs while Jalen caught three passes for 47 yards and two scores.

-Fairview and Delta followed up a 36-32 thriller last season with another barnburner, this time with Delta avenging the 2025 loss with a 43-30 win. Delta’s Marcus Nagel rushed 35 times for 271 yards and three TDs as the Panthers racked up 322 yards on the ground. Fairview sophomore Gavin Brown was 24-of-38 for 315 yards and three scores while receiver Logan Olinger caught seven passes for 91 yards and a TD and threw a 60-yard TD pass.

-Maria Stein Marion Local’s Cam Griesdorn rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns as the Flyers picked up a 54-28 win over Canal Winchester Harvest Prep. Prep quarterback Collin Boff, who is committed to Bowling Green State University, threw for 264 yards with two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown in the loss.

-Allen East’s Miles McDorman carried the ball 17 times for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-21 win over Fort Recovery.

-Perry’s Wyatt Taviano carried the ball 21 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-0 win over Ridgemont.

-Archbold quarterback Maddox Pinter completed 17-of-25 passes (68%) for 322 yards and 3 TDs, adding just one interception to lead the Bluestreaks to a commanding 41-15 victory over defending Division VII State Champion St. Henry. The Bluestreaks have outscored their opponents 79-22 in their first two games of the season. A statement win on the road for Archbold.

-North Baltimore quarterback Luke Long completed 18-of-22 passes for 370 yards and six touchdowns in the Tigers’ 56-18 win over Hardin Northern. Senior end Zander South caught 11 of those passes for a school-record tying four touchdowns covering 6, 7, 9 and 10 yards. South also caught a two-point conversion pass.

-Though two garbage-time touchdowns snapped 13 straight quarters without allowing a TD, Liberty Center’s defense still clamped down against Pemberville Eastwood in a 41-14 victory where the Tigers allowed just 38 rushing yards on 21 attempts. The win is the 47th straight regular-season victory for LC. Garrison Kruse had 126 yards and a TD on 11 carries while returning a fumble for a score.

-Stryker running back Nate Ryan found the endzone three times in the first quarter alone, racking up 139 yards on just five carries as the Panthers moved to 2-0 for the first time since 2022 with a 54-0 blitzing of North Adams-Jerome (Mich.) in eight-man football.

-For the second straight week, the Ontario Warriors returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown as senior Tre Fowler entered the highlight reel with his KO return. He also caught two passes for 42 yards and a TD and picked off a pass on defense in the Warriors’ 58-0 nonconference football win over Norwalk. Sean Tanner completed 7-of-11 passes for 128 yards and three touchdowns while Max Ciroli ran for 42 yards and two scores, Gavin Miller ran for 44 yards and a TD and Mark Porter had 42 rushing yards and a score. Trindon Flenoury caught two passes for 80 yards and a TD and Cardae Brown had three catches for 42 yards and a score.

-Bellefontaine senior Brandon Heater nailed a 56-yard field goal, which tied for the eighth-longest kick in OHSAA history, during the Chieftains’ 49-17 loss to Bellbrook.

-Clear Fork’s Marcus Hoeflich completed 4-of-7 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown and ran for 173 yards and two scores on just 11 carries in the Colts’ 38-12 nonconference football win over Zanesville. Trey Sellers added 45 rushing yards and a TD while Alekai Price caught a 16-yard touchdown pass.

-Madison’s Carson Cook completed 16-of-19 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns during the Rams’ 41-12 nonconference football win over River Valley. Camden Moysi had six catches for 48 yards and ran for 22 yards and also forced a fumble on defense while Julian Washinton caught three passes for 44 yards and a score and Daniel Norris added three catches for 39 yards and a TD. Jayden Hall had four catches for 64 yards and a score and Damarrion Lloyd ran the ball seven times for 80 yards and a score. Defensively, Aiden Atwell and Lloyd came away with interceptions.

-Shelby’s Michael Shepherd completed 13-of-18 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Whippets’ 48-6 nonconference football win over Lexington. He also ran for 19 yards and two scores while Gavin Baker ran for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Jaiden Wilson caught three passes for 66 yards and a TD and Casyn Koch caught four passes for 57 yards and a score. Brady Bowman added a punt return for a touchdown in the win.

-Ashland’s Killian O’Brien caught a career-best 10 receptions for 87 yards to clear 90 receptions and 1,600-plus yards in his career. QB Liam Hubacher was 15-of-23 for 119 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 13 times for 49 yards and a score; Jeff Hickey had a 20-yard fumble recovery TD, Grayson Baith logged 19 carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.

-Black River’s Hunter Varney caught nine passes for 76 yards and the lone TD of the game for the Pirates; Dom Bell was 23-of-37 passing for 195 yards and had two punts for 96 yards including a 63-yard blast that landed inside-the-20. Trenton Delesky recorded 11 tackles, two for loss; Kayden Hendershot 10 tackles, 1.5 for loss, one sack, Jaxson Brewer had two sacks, Colton McCune forced a fumble.

-Hillsdale’s Kael Lewis was 10-of-17 for 99 yards, TD and rushed for 108 yards, TD in the Falcons’ win on the road; Mason Sloan rushed for 83 yards and a touchdown.

-Loudonville’s Chayse Wright logged 12 carries for 96 yards and three touchdowns, and was 6-of-8 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown; he also nabbed an INT and punted once inside-the-20. Collin Caley rushed 22 times for 167 yards and two touchdowns, and had an interception on defense.

-Mapleton’s Cameron Nichols logged 13 carries for 149 yards and two touchdowns, Landon Rhodes also had a pair of touchdowns and a two-point conversion on four rushes for 57 yards. QB Landon Jenkins rushed 10 times for 90 yards and a touchdown, was 11-of-17 for 104 yards passing, and had a successful two-point conversion with Nichols who also had nine catches for 62 yards. Spencer Mook carried the ball 16 times for 76 yards as the Mounties earned an emotional win over Wellington.

-New London’s Henry Thomas scooped a fumble and returned it 90 yards for a TD and returned a kickoff 75 yards for the Wildcats’ only two scores.

-South Central’s Wyatt Martin had a game-high 11 tackles with a pass break-up and a forced fumble in the Trojans’ gutsy win. Greyson Fisher logged 23 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns, caught two passes for 22 yards, and had six tackles, one for loss, on defense.

-Bucyrus’ Isaac Makeever had a MONSTER game against Riverdale going 11-of-25 passing for 216 yards and three touchdowns along with rushing 41 times for 245 yards and another touchdown. Wyatt Makeever caught five passes for 119 yards and a touchdown, Paten Deskins hauled in three passes for 48 yards and the game-winning touchdown with 0:31 on the clock.

-Buckeye Central’s Madden Alt logged 13 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, Chance Hawley rushed 10 times for 49 yards and a score.

-Colonel Crawford’s Parker Weithman recorded seven solo tackles on defense and caught six passes for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ first nonleague loss since 2019. QB Roen Thew was 12-of-23 for 187 yards and two touchdowns, rushed 17 times for 88 yards, and had six tackles on defense, one for loss. Carson Rader, Trey Bruner, and Patrick Troiano all had seven tackles on defense; Troiano was 2-for-2 kicking extra points.

-Crestline’s Quentin Kapp rushed 15 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns along with recording eight tackles, two for loss, and a sack on defense. QB Kody Lawhorn was 10-of-20 for 141 yards, a touchdown, and interception, and rushed nine times for 11 yards; Rondo Hudson caught one pass for 43 yards and recorded five tackles, two for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and a pass breakup on defense. Ramon Hawk caught five passes for 64 yards and a touchdown, rushed seven times for 45 yards, and had six tackles on defense with one for loss; Colten Keller had six tackles, an interception, and a 40-yard fumble recovery touchdown.

-Galion’s Kane Hay was 9-of-17 for 196 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown. Kale Early logged 13 carries for 72 yards, Jamesen Glew had three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown, Kurt Hay four catches for 66 yards, Dom Capretta had a 43-yard pick six to end the first half.

-During Elgin’s 54-6 win over Ridgedale, the Comets scored five touchdowns on 1-play drives as Archer Johnston led Elgin with 120 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.

-Pleasant’s Weston Shaffer ran for 389 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and completed 9-for-10 passes for 114 yards and three more scores in a 51-14 win over Triad.

-Mount Gilead’s Kadin St. Clair recorded 12 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, a fumble recovery and an interception in a 27-25 win over Upper Sandusky.

-Danville junior running back Cyren Wallace rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in the Blue Devils’ 39-13 win at Utica. It was Wallace’s 14th career 100-yard rushing game, the most in Danville history. Wallace was tied with Heath Buckingham, who had 13 career 100-yard rushing games from 2008 to 2011. Wallace has 2,678 career rushing yards, seventh in program history. His 39 rushing touchdowns are tied for sixth.

-Connor Barbara, one of the few returning starters from a Liberty-Benton team that went 12-1 in 2025, is being asked to do a lot this season. Friday, he lived up to that task, completing 11-of-15 passes for 151 yards and a score, rushing for 31 yards and returning a kickoff 92 yards for a TD in a 40-20 loss to Columbus Grove.

-Cooper Hanna, a sophomore quarterback for Van Buren, carried 23 times for 273 yards and four touchdowns and threw for a fifth score in the Black Knights 55-12 win over Arlington.

-Cameron Sullivan completed 20 of 27 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown, and rushed 10 times for 62 yards and two touchdowns, in Nelsonville-York’s 48-6 victory over Logan on Friday night. Grant Elliott added three receptions for 82 yards and made four interceptions, including two for returned touchdowns.

-Myren Hogsett rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and made nine tackles with one sack on defense, in Trimble’s 42-0 shutout win over Fairfield Christian. The win marked the first head coaching victory for Terry Holbert at Trimble, who succeeded longtime and highly-successful Trimble head coach Phil Faires. Holbert graduated from Trimble in 2005, as he was the quarterback on the 2004 team which went to the state playoffs. Holbert’s first head coaching position was at Logan Elm.

-The Portsmouth West defense recorded five sacks and gave up just 45 total yards in the Senators’ 42-0 shutout win over archrival Portsmouth on Friday night. Of those 45 yards, 30 came on one play on a Cam Williams quarterback scramble in the second quarter. West is 2-0 for the first time since 2018 and the first-time under six-year head coach Todd Gilliland. Anthony Bishop, the senior standout running back, has 265 yards and four touchdown on 32 carries in two games.

-The Notre Dame Titans toppled Fayetteville 27-6 on Friday night, marking the first head coaching win for first-year head coach Steven Irwin at Notre Dame. It was the sixth road win in the last seven road games for the Titans, dating back to last year’s season opener at Fairfield Christian. Archie West led the way with 87 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, as he also returned a punt for a touchdown.

-The Minford Falcons defeated the Chesapeake Panthers 28-13 on Friday night, giving first-year head coach Josh Bailey his first coaching victory. It was also Minford’s first win since Sept. 12 of last season – a 29-6 victory over Oak Hill. Minford is now 4-2 against Chesapeake since 2021. Bryce McLaughlin rushed for 109 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and Wyatt Swick hit for 98 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for the ground-oriented Falcons.

-Jackson’s 55-0 win at archrival Gallia Academy is believed to be the largest margin of victory in the history of the long-running series. The two schools were charter members of the former Southeastern Ohio Athletic League, which existed for 90 years. They have played as non-league rivals in most years since 2017.

-The South Point Pointers, with their 38-0 shutout win over the visiting Southern Tornadoes on Friday night at Alumni Field, started a season 2-0 for the first time since 2017. Ethan Hunt completed 9-of-17 passes for 193 yards with one interception, and threw three touchdown passes, including two for 129 yards in the second half to Davon Lewis. Landon Vance added 74 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. Last season, the Pointers blanked the host Tornadoes 36-0. With first-year head coach Brian Wroten, South Point plays at Wellson this week – with a chance to start 3-0 for the first time since 2013.

-The Symmes Valley Vikings, for the second consecutive game, scored 55 points – as they vanquished the visiting Meigs Marauders 55-14 on Friday night. Symmes Valley opened the season with a 55-13 win at Chesapeake, as junior quarterback Bronx Carpenter threw for 358 yards and seven touchdown passes in that game. Against Meigs, Carpenter completed 22-of-30 passes for 313 yards and five scores, as Jackson Fields finished with 118 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions. Asher Maynard carried 13 times for 110 yards and three touchdowns, including a 60-yard jaunt in the fourth quarter.

-The Ironton Fighting Tigers, after a Thursday night season-opening shutout win at Williamsburg, won 55-14 on Saturday – defeating the Salem (N.J.) Rams in the two teams’ first-ever meeting. It also marked the opener of the 100th year of football at Ironton’s Tanks Memorial Stadium. For the second consecutive game, the Fighting Tigers allowed minus yards in rushing – minus-20 to be exact – as part of 25 total yards. Ironton also forced two turnovers again, as Easton Caudill led the way offensively with 85 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, as his 10-yard rushing touchdown started the second half running clock. Caudill ended the game with an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Ironton plays host to Division III Cincinnati McNicholas on Friday night – the Fighting Tigers’ first Friday game of the season.

-Blake Pumper of Woodridge was 15-of-35 passing for 417 yards and threw a school record seven touchdowns in a 55-20 win over Brookside.

-Chillicothe’s Cartae Ligon was extraordinary for a second straight week. In a 26-18 win over Wheelersburg, the star junior’s entire state line featured 25 carries for 172 yards and three touchdowns, a 14-yard catch, 12 tackles, and two interceptions with returns of 35 and 65 yards.

-In a 33-14 win over Athens, Unioto’s backfield duo of Yusef Wilson and Henry Vallette had their way with the Bulldogs’ defense. Wilson rushed 16 times for 126 yards and a score while Vallette had 16 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.

-For the second consecutive week, Zane Trace’s Brice Johnson ran for 200-plus yards. In a 27-7 win over Waverly, the senior ran 35 times for 243 yards and a touchdown. In two wins this season, Johnson has 463 yards on the ground alongside six trips to the end zone.

-Huntington is in the win column for the first time this fall, and Gordon Cyrus had a lot to do with it. Cyrus tallied 23 carries for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Berne Union.

-Brayden Burns and Landyn Smith continue to light up the scoreboard for the Southeastern Panthers. The quarterback-receiver combo helped SE move to 2-0 with a 44-13 win over Green. Burns completed 6-of-10 pass attempts for 237 yards and a pair of scores while Smith caught four passes for 200 yards, including both scores. Teammate Cam Stotridge also helped out, totaling 15 rushes for 126 yards and a touchdown.

-Newark senior Jason Giblin not only returned interceptions 35 and 87 yards for touchdowns, but also caught TD passes of 65 and 28 yards from sophomore Jace Hodges in a 34-14 win at Mount Vernon.

-Granville senior Luke Bosse was all over the field in a 24-21 win at Dresden Tri-Valley. Defensively, he had four solo tackles, 11 assists and a tackle for loss from his safety spot. Offensively, he caught three passes for 82 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown, and also had a 20-yard run.

-Johnstown senior Ryan Sager already has 8 touchdowns in the Johnnies’ two wins. He had 338 yards and four scores in Week 1’s 34-14 win against Vermillion, and had four more touchdowns and 104 yards in the 50-0 win against Centerburg.

–Beavercreek is the last unbeaten team in the GWOC for the first time in league history. A 42-0 win over Cincinnati Woodward saw the Beavers return two punts for touchdowns on special teams, and had a defensive performance allowing a total of 3 yards of offense with 10 tackles for loss on 17 snaps.

–Centerville got a pick-6 by Northern Illinois-commit Ziere Alston and tied Oakland High School, the reigning Tennessee state champs, after the first quarter but were unable to hold off a dominant rushing attack as Oakland won 50-20.

–Jayden McClain rushed for two scores from 9 and 40 yards, and threw an 84-yard touchdown to Mike Keith as Trotwood shut out Fairmont after trailing at halftime to get a 20-7 victory.

–Aidan Newdigate accounted for all five touchdowns scored by St. Xavier in a 35-7 win at Wayne. He passed for two to Logan Von Holle, and ran for another three while amassing 128 yards on the ground. Kye Graham threw for 293 yards on 24 of 37 completions with a touchdown but two interceptions.

–Bellbrook trailed by 10 after the first quarter before scoring 35 in the second, eventually getting 49 unanswered in a 49-17 win at Bellefontaine. Bellbrook as a team ran for 10.9 yards per carry. Bronson Epifano and Jack Kosins both had two TD runs and at least one going more than 50 yards.

–Oakwood defeated Bethel 42-12 behind three TD passes and one rushing by Alex Lee and two rushing scores for Brady Thobe. Ivan Turek had a sack and three tackles for loss to lead the defense.

–Waynesville took an unconventional approach in its 28-14 win at Greeneview. While looking like a normal football score, the Spartans got there via a Chase Kazmierski kickoff return and TD reception to tie the game at 14. Waynesville then got a field goal and two safeties in the fourth quarter before Gregory Marlow sealed the win with a late TD rush.

–Butler outlasted Stebbins 42-28 in an offensive showcase. Butler’s Jace Love ran the ball 23 times for 216 yards and three TDs. Devin McCormick amassed 359 yards passing and completed 15 of his 20 attempts with both Marcell Jefferson and Anthony Harris having 100-plus yard receiving games.

–Greenon stormed past Northwestern 43-6 thanks to 420 yards and and four TDs passing and another two rushing scores accounted by Teagan Henry. Mason Roop had 12 catches for 201 yards and 3 TDs.

–Madison-Plains saw its defense score each time it forced a turnover, one fumble and four interception returns, in a 71-7 at Grove City Christian. Logan Allgeier had two of the scores in addition to a sack and a rushing TD, and Wyatt Williams had two of the other defensive scores and a receiving TD.

-Keyshawne King of Waterloo sets the single-game rushing record for the school with 320 yards rushing, 4 touchdowns, and an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a 44-38 win.

-In a lopsided win, Girard defeats Linsly (WV) 56-14, and quarterback AJ Pearson accounts for 8 total touchdowns, leading an offense that has put up 103 points in just two weeks.

-Quarterback Gavin Brown of Fairview opened his sophomore debut and first varsity start, completing 23 of 30 passes for 546 yards and 5 touchdowns plus another rushing score in a 56-26 win over Wauseon.

-Christian Amann of Jonathan Alder piled up a crazy stat line of 14 carries, 228 yards, 3 TDs in three quarters of play with a long of 72 yards in a 36-12 win over Columbus Academy. Trey Bentley added five receptions for 111 yards and two TDs.

-Lorain’s Tyler Chapman needed four offensive touches to reach 252 yards against Elyria. As one was a 2-point conversion, Chapman scored a 72, 84 and 96-yard touchdowns. Lorain defeated Elyria 42-22.

-Leipsic moves to 2-0 with a 27-6 win over McComb Avery Paris 6-66 2 TDs receiving and an interception. Mark Kirkendall 16-26 222 yards 2 TDs, one rushing TD. Aaron Hazelton, one rushing TD.

-Eaton’s Crosby Shadle had 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for another 91 yards and a touchdown to lead the Eagles to a 36-8 win visiting Richmond (Ind.).

-Brookville’s Xavier Hummel had 20 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Devils to a 38-6 win over Springfield Shawnee.

-Arcanum’s MJ Macy rushed for 166 yards on 20 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a 43-12 win over Lewisburg Tri-County North.

-New Madison Tri-Village’s Staley Colston rushed for 203 yards on 15 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the Patriots to a 38-7 win over New Paris National Trail.

-New Lebanon Dixie running back Nathan Metcalf rushed for 172 yards on 26 carries to lead the Greyhounds to a 27-26 win over Union City Mississinawa Valley. Dixie is 2-0 for the first time since 2023.

-Ansonia’s Jacob Schmitmeyer rushed for 172 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns lead the Tigers to a 40-8 win over Camden Preble Shawnee in a key Western Ohio Athletic Conference game.

-Steubenville Big Red’s James Turner ran for three touchdowns (5, 10 and 1 yards) and had two big sacks on defense in a 44-14 victory over Dover on Legends Night at Harding Stadium. Big Red honored the 2005 and 2006 back-to-back state championship teams prior to the game.

-Toronto’s Colt Joynson hauled in seven passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns to help the Red Knights earn a hard-fought 27-20 win at Newcomerstown. Quarterback Max Rebich went 15 of 21 for 256 yards and three touchdowns

-Cadiz Harrison Central’s Olin Wade tallied 167 yards and two scores on 16 carries while also having two interceptions on defense in a 47-14 home victory over East Palestine.

-Pickerington Central Freshman Cornerback Braylen Burnette tallied 3 INT’s and 4 tackles in the Tigers 28-0 week 2 loss to Bishop Watterson.

-Big Walnut’s Nolan Buirley rushed for 248 and 3 TD’s in a 39-7 victory vs Dublin Coffman in week 2 in just one half of play.

-Hudson Kreke had three touchdowns and an interception in leading Fenwick to a 41-20 win over Monroe in what may be the last meeting between the longtime rivals. Kreke had a 32-yard TD reception for the Falcons first score of the game and added touchdown runs of 25 and 54 yards later on. D.J. Berning also had a pair of rushing touchdowns for 35 and 10 yards for Fenwick.

-Miamisburg’s Kingston Majeed returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in the Vikings’ 32-28 loss to Edgewood.

-Sophomore J.J. Buehner returned a kickoff 59 yards for a touchdown in helping Ross to a 57-0 win over Thurgood Marshall. Also for Ross, senior Alex Galante returned a fumble 16 yards for a touchdown.

-Matt Root earned his first career win as a head coach with Edgewood’s 32-28 win over Miamisburg. For the Cougars, running backs Brody O’Banion and Carter Breedlove rushed for more than 100 yards and a touchdown each. O’Banion went for 118 and a score and Breedlove hit 100 even with a touchdown. J.J. Vogel also went over 100 receiving yards with four catches for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

-In McClain’s Week 2 34-7 victory over the Northwest Mohawks on Friday night at McClain Field their freshman kicker Ross Roman converted 4-of-5 extra-point attempts, giving him 9-of-10 through the first two weeks of the season. Also for the Tigers, junior quarterback Hudson Lovett was 11-of-23 for 157 yards with one touchdown. Lovett also rushed the ball 10 times for 88 yards with three touchdowns. McClain sophomore Bentley March had 108 rushing yards on eight carries. McClain receiver Gavin Anderson finished with four receptions for 83 yards.

-Tommy Caimi of Kirtlandrushed for 238 yards and two TDs on 22 carries, as the Hornets held off Poland Seminary for a 36-34 win on the road. The performance sets up the defending OHSAA Division VI state champions for a showdown Friday at Division V state-title contender Perry.

-Garfield Heights junior Elijah Harris scored four touchdowns, including a 65-yard kickoff return for one, in the Bulldogs’ 39-37 win against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney. Harris rushed for 215 yards and three TDs on 24 carries.

-Nick Reece of Berea-Midpark gained 335 all-purpose yards in a 40-33 win at Euclid. Reece scored three TDs on passes from Dylan Papushak, including the go-ahead score. Reece also set up another touchdown with a big punt return. Of his yardage, Reece had 152 yards on seven receptions.

-Beverly Fort Frye’s Grady Hesson accounted for 211 of the Cadets’ 356 yards of total offense in Fort Frye’s 42-20 victory over West Muskingum. He completed seven of ten passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Hesson rushed ten times for 74 yards. He also kicked two field goals, two extra points, and had a two-point conversion run. Gavin Rauch added 60 yards rushing on 13 carries and caught two passes for 88 yards, both for TDs.

-Waterford Hayden Jones scored on a one-yard TD plunge with 16 seconds left, giving the Wildcats a 15-8 win at Caldwell. Jones had 125 rushing yards on 25 carries. It was only the Wildcats’ fourth win in the series’ 26-game history and the first at Caldwell.

-Kellen Reaves whoe rushed for 162 yards on 14 carries as Beavercreek blanked Woodward, 42-0.

-Kamani Bass carried seven times for 126 yards and three touchdowns as Oakland, Tennessee, rallied with a 30-0 run to defeat Centerville, 50-20.

-Tippecanoe’s defense dominated in a 49-0 shutout of Piqua. Junior defensive end Toby Hoover recorded seven total tackles, a tackle for a loss, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception return for a touchdown.

-Fairborn senior quarterback Daylen Switzer threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns, while the Skyhawks rushed for 257 yards as a team in a 49-6 victory over Sidney.

-Badin sophomore quarterback Jimmy Gajewski completed 10 of 12 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-13 victory over Dixie Heights, Kentucky. Senior running back and wide receiver L.T. King caught three passes for 81 yards and two touchdowns after scoring on an 80-yard run the previous week.

-Carroll’s running game powered a 32-23 victory. Junior running back Casey Steck rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown, while quarterback James Jaynes added 106 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries. Kollin Harris chipped in 96 yards and a touchdown as Carroll finished with 383 rushing yards.

-Gabe Wilkins rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while junior linebacker Jase Little turned in a monster defensive performance for Troy Christian in a 42-0 victory over Springfield Catholic Central. Little had nine solo tackles, three tackles for a loss and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

-Riverside’s running backs carried the offense in a 47-21 victory over Northeastern. Justin Mazariegos rushed 10 times for 122 yards and two touchdowns, while Dylan Trimble had seven carries for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Riverside jumped to a 26-0 lead and never looked back.

-Senior quarterback Monsanna Torbert accounted for three touchdowns and recovered a fumble as Princeton defeated Middletown, 28-7. Torbert threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another as Princeton avenged two losses to Middletown from last season.

-Kenyon Norman continued his strong start to the season for Lakota West, rushing for 262 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries in a 48-18 victory over East.

-Elder quarterback Kaden Estep accounted for 430 yards of offense in a 56-20 victory over Covington Catholic. The junior threw for 357 yards and two touchdowns and added another touchdown on the ground.

-Milford sophomore quarterback Aiden Wehrum had a huge night, throwing for 340 yards and five touchdowns while adding another touchdown on the ground in a victory over Walnut Hills.