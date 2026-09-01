Recap: Golf, volleyball, soccer, tennis

VW independent sports

Note: check back for updates.

Golf

Van Wert 153 Celina 179

CELINA — The Cougars came out as hot as the weather, shooting the lowest round of their season and defeating the Bullodgs 153-179 at Celina Lynx on Tuesday.

Co-match medalists were Van Wert freshman Joey Keysor and senior Zach Stoller, who each shot an even par-36. Rounding out the scoring for the Cougars was Cal Byrum with a round of 40, Van Wright with a 41 and Beau Bear and Noah Krites with 45s each.

“Our goal all year has to improve every time out and tonight we did just that,” Van Wert head coach Kim Doidge said.

The Cougars are 3-2 in the Western Buckeye League with a home match against Elida at Willow Bend today. It is a busy week for the Cougars as they travel Thursday to Ottawa-Glandorf to take on the Titans.

The junior varsity took on a 2 vs. 2 match with the Cougars coming out on top 98-104. Zander Coleman carded a 48 and Jacob Keber followed up with a personal best of 50.

Volleyball

Kalida 3 Van Wert 0

Kalida swept Van Wert 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 on Tuesday.

The Cougars (1-3, 1-0 WBL) will host Bath on Thursday.

Soccer

New Knoxville 6 Lincolnview 2

NEW KNOXVILLE — Jaxton Hammons and Grady Longstreth each scored a goal for Lincolnview but the Lancers fell to New Knoxville 6-2 on Tuesday. Assists were provided by Zavier Kemler and Gavin Priest.

“We came out slow and just didn’t have the energy or effort we needed in the first half,” Lincolnview head coach Eli Alvarez said. “That was probably the first time this season that I really questioned our effort, and that’s disappointing. We had some kids come off the bench and give us some life in the second half, and that helped lead to both of our goals. I thought our effort and energy were much better after halftime.”

“We have some work to do on the back line, and we’re going to have to start exploring some different personnel and combinations to find what works best for us,” he added. “I probably sound like a broken record saying it, but we’re young and we’re making young mistakes. At the same time, we continue to see glimpses of really good soccer from this group, and that’s what keeps us excited about where we can go. Now it’s about becoming more consistent and putting together a complete 80 minutes.”

Lincolnview (0-4-1) will travel to Spencerville next Tuesday.

Tennis

Van Wert 3 Defiance 2

DEFIANCE — Wins at all three singles spots secured Van Wert’s 3-2 win at Defiance on Tuesday.

At first singles, Lauren Gearhart posted a 6-2, 6-0 victory, while Madilynn Thompson enjoyed a 6-2, 6-2 win at second singles. Alli Spieles won at third singles, 6-2, 7-5. The first doubles team of Ella Kimmel and Bristol Wollet lost 3-6, 1-6, and the second doubles team of Annabelle Miller and Ixchelle Castillo fell 0-6, 2-6.

Van Wert will host Wapakoneta on Thursday.