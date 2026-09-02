Crash involving trooper being investigated

VW independent staff/submitted information

A local highway patrol trooper and one other person were inured in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 30.

According to OSHP spokesman Sgt. Ryan Purpura, the accident occurred shortly before 12 p.m. Monday on westbound U.S. 30 near the Marsh Road overpass in Van Wert.

A marked OSHP Dodge Durango, operated by a trooper, was following a slow-moving construction vehicle in the right lane on U.S. 30 when it was struck in the rear by a GMC Terrain. After impact, the GMC then struck a Ford F-150 in the left lane.

The trooper and the driver of the GMC, both sustained minor injuries and were transported by ambulance to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The occupants of the F-150 were not injured.

The emergency lights on the OSHP Dodge Durango were in operation at the time of the crash.

This accident remains under investigation.