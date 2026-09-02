Girls golf: Blue Jays top Wildcats, Lancers

VW independent sports

In a matchup of neighboring schools at the Delphos Country Club, Delphos St. John’s topped Delphos Jefferson and Lincolnview on Wednesday, 175-203-205.

The Blue Jays were led by match medalist Faith Cross, who shot a 39, followed by Megan Kerner (41), Amaya Swick (46), and Madison Habitzel (49). Jefferson was led by Brylee Geary (41), Lanie Warnemont (45). Kinlee Geary (49) and Morra Ryan (68). Eme Renner paced Lincolnview with a 46, followed by Grace Custer (50), Elaina Johns (53), and Sophia Brickner (56).